Corporate Legal Counsel
Polarium Energy Solutions AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polarium Energy Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
We're on a journey to change the way the world uses energy and accelerate the transition to renewable energy through our market-leading energy storage systems. We operate in nearly every continent, and the cornerstone for our company's rapid growth is making products that matter for society. In our international team, you'll have the key responsibility to develop our company's processes, create new ways of working, and maintain our business excellence across different verticals.
About the job
We are looking to hire a Corporate Legal Counsel to join our Corporate Affairs legal team. In this role you will support the different departments at Polarium in a wide range of legal matters and on a global scale. You will report to the Head of Corporate Affairs and work closely with internal stakeholders in sales, procurement, risk and compliance and be a part of Polarium's Corporate Affairs team (which includes Legal, Ethics & Compliance, Risk & Governance and Sustainability)
The position is based at Polarium HQ in Stockholm, Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Support, negotiate, review, and draft a wide range of commercial agreements
e.g., customer and supplier agreements as well as other types of agreements
Legal support to internal stakeholders
Perform legal risk assessments in tenders and business cases
Drafting templates and updating legal policies and guidelines
Compliance with internal policies
Training in legal matters for internal stakeholders
Qualification and experience:
A Master of Law degree
Minimum 5+ years of relevant experience working as an inhouse legal counsel in a global business and/or at a law firm
Solid experience of business law and commercial agreements in an international context
Excellent English and Swedish, both in verbal and in writing
Experience in GDPR is a plus
We see that you are:
Goal-oriented, self-motivated and enjoy working in a fast-phased company environment
Business-oriented team player with good social skills but who also is comfortable with working independently
Excellent listening, communication, analytical and problem-solving skills
Self-starter who is curious and thrives in a dynamic team environment
We offer
Bonus system
Maximized wellness contribution
Five extra flexibility days
Pension and health insurance
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
We look forward to receiving your application. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polarium Energy Solutions AB
(org.nr 556986-5461), http://www.polarium.com Arbetsplats
Polarium Kontakt
Jonas Bengtsson jonas.bengtsson@polarium.com Jobbnummer
8605427