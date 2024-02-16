Corporate Finance internship (autumn 2024)
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about Corporate Finance?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Corporate Finance provides advisory services within public and private mergers & acquisitions as well as equity capital markets, involving IPOs and capital raisings. Supported by the strategic partnership with Kepler Cheuvreux, Swedbank is a leading equity house with strong local presence in the Nordics.
• We are looking for highly motivated candidates that are eager to develop a Corporate Finance expertise in a dynamic context. You will have the opportunity to work across different industries and transaction types. Daily tasks include financial modelling, company and industry analysis, valuation as well as preparing various types of presentation material.
• Our daily work is characterised by a high pace and as an intern you will be given the opportunity to develop your analytical skills in a professional and demanding, yet friendly, environment, offering a steep learning curve.
• Swedbank Corporate Finance has advised on numerous high-profile transactions e.g. the IPOs of Synsam, Storskogen and Emilshus and the sale of Hjo Installation to Nordic Capital as well as the public offer for Serneke by Doxa.
What is needed in this role:
• Ideal candidates are in their penultimate year of a Bachelor's programme or have started their Masters studies. We are looking for candidates with the following profile:
• Strong academic record specialising in finance, accounting and/or economics
• Outstanding analytical skills and strong numeracy skills
• High work capacity, attention to detail and time management skills
• Interest and knowledge in capital markets and strong commercial skills
• Solid communication and interpersonal skills
• Excellent oral and written English and Swedish
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .join us in the belief that long-lasting relationships with our customers and employees create the foundation for sustainable business. We would like to welcome you to an international organisation, where you can apply your knowledge in creating relevant, efficient and innovative services to our clients. We offer you broad development and learning possibilities under professional leaders. When people grow - businesses and society grow.", Jan Bergman, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 05.03.2024.
• We are offering 10-week internships starting in:
• August 2024
• October 2024
• We may have certain flexibility on starting dates and length of internship.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Oscar Jansson (+46 (0)8 5859 3675)
SACO: Camilla
Ivarsson, camilla.ivarsson@swedbank.se
(mailto:Camilla%20Ivarsson,%20camilla.ivarsson@swedbank.se
)
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund ake.skoglund@swedbank.com
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-LB1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
oscar.jansson@swedbank.se oscar.jansson@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8476734