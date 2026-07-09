Corporate Communications Specialist
Boliden Mineral AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB i Stockholm
, Hedemora
, Landskrona
, Lycksele
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future – what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Your opportunity
Are you passionate about communications and ready to make a real impact? Based at our head office in central Stockholm, you will join Europe's leading provider of base metals that improve society for generations to come. As Corporate Communication Specialist, you will be a key driver of Boliden's financial communication. You will manage the production of our Annual and Sustainability Report, draft press releases, maintain our Investor Relations website and support various stakeholders in creating outstanding corporate communications material for internal and external audiences.
Who you will work with
You will report to the Head of Corporate Communications and be a colleague in the Group Communications team including 10 communications specialists based in either Stockholm or Skellefteå and with different areas of responsibility. As the project manager of the Annual and Sustainability Report, you will collaborate across the organization and build quickly build a wide internal network.
What you will do
Manage the production of Boliden's Annual and Sustainability Report, a project running from August to March with a 10-person project team and high involvement from an external agency
Provide communication support for interim reports, capital market days, the annual general meeting and other corporate communications events, as well as help coordinating media inquiries
Support management at Group and Business Area level in creating corporate communications material
Collaborate within the Group Communications team around ad-hoc tasks and responsibilities
What you bring
Positive, curious and relation-building approach
Track record of getting things done swiftly
Around two years of experience working with communication in a company or at an agency
Experience from working with listed industrial companies is considered an advantage
A university degree in communications, journalism, marketing, business or related fields
Fluency in Swedish and English with communication copywriting experience
Proficiency in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint,
Experience of working in InDesign as well as deploying other design and/or AI tools in communication work is not required but considered an advantage
Valid B-class driver ́s license
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision – to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
More information
Would you like to know more about the position? Questions are answered by the hiring manager, Daniel Isaksson Bonnevier, Daniel.Bonnevier@boliden.com
.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Janet Werner, janet.werner@boliden.com
For union information, please contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, 073-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 eller Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09.
Application deadline: August 20, 2026.
Applications are reviewed continuously, and interviews will be scheduled primarily from late August onwards.
As part of Boliden's qualitative recruitment efforts and systematic safety work, background checks may be included in the recruitment process.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), http://www.boliden.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9998472