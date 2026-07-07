Corporate and Government Affairs Manager, Sweden
Siemens Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
2026-07-07
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Aktiebolag i Solna
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
To create a better future, you need to think outside the box. That's why we at Siemens need innovators who aren't afraid to push boundaries to join our diverse team of strategic thinkers. Got what it takes to shape policy and drive change? Then help us create lasting, positive impact!
We are looking for a Corporate & Government Affairs Manager in Sweden that will also have a Nordic focus.
Siemens AB is seeking a talented and proactive Corporate & Government Affairs Manager to lead our efforts in Sweden, while also being part of our Communication Team across the Nordic region. This is an exciting opportunity to join a global technology powerhouse and play a pivotal role in strengthening our relationships with key stakeholders, influencing policy, building strategic alliances and partnerships, and advocating for a sustainable future.
This is a dual-mandate role: externally facing — governments, academia, industry associations, chambers, multilateral organizations, and strategic accounts — and internally enabling, supporting the CEO and regional leadership with the relationships, narratives, and institutional access that drive growth.
You'll make an impact by:
Advising on, managing and driving Siemens' strategic partnerships, government and institutional relationships, and connect it to our business development agenda in Sweden – and our region
Shape and execute our strategy to influence the regional policy environment, and directly accelerate the commercial pipeline through high-value relationship capital
Support our Swedish and Nordic senior leadership to become the voice of Siemens in policy discussions, institutional and strategic partnerships
Partner with Sales and Business Development teams to identify where executive access is the critical unlock for high-potential or stalled opportunities — and activate those relationships with precision.
Develop tailored executive briefing materials, value propositions, and conversation guides aligned with each stakeholder's strategic priorities and Siemens' portfolio.
Working closely with the central Government Affairs team at our Headquarters, leveraging and aligning with Siemens global positioning
Being instrumental in identifying and analyzing political and regulatory trends in the Sweden and the Nordics
Developing advocacy strategies
Directly supporting Siemens' strategic priorities by helping to create a favorable policy environment for our cutting-edge solutions that address society's biggest challenges
What you'll bring:
Ability to build coalitions in dynamic, matrixed, multinational environments. Influences without direct authority across business units, geographies, and seniority levels. Executive presence and credibility to engage at C-level as well as high level politicians and interest organizations.
At least 3 years' experience in Partner Management, Government Affairs, Public Relations, or Strategic Alliances
A deep understanding of the political, industry and regulatory environment in Sweden, with knowledge of the broader Nordic region being a strong asset.
Exceptional communication, collaboration and interpersonal skills.
Ability to translate complex technical and business topics into clear, compelling messages that resonate with policy makers.
Experience connecting C-level relationship management to pipeline creation and revenue acceleration while translating external stakeholder dynamics into concrete commercial opportunities and risk strategy.
Experience managing partnerships across governments, academia, industry associations, multilateral organizations, and private sector.
The ability to develop and execute effective briefs, advocacy campaigns aligned with Siemens' strategy.
A proactive mindset and ability to thrive in a dynamic environment, embracing change to drive impactful results.
Fluency in English and Swedish is essential; other Nordic languages are a strong plus.
You'll benefit from:
Impactful Work: Contribute directly to Siemens' strategy by shaping policies and partnerships that drive technological advancement and societal progress.
Global Reach: Be part of a leading global company with a strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation.
Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning in a supportive environment.
Collaborative Culture: Work with a diverse and talented team across various functions and geographies.
Attractive Benefits: We offer a competitive compensation package and comprehensive benefits designed to support your well-being, including mobile working opportunities to support a healthy work-life balance.
Transform the everyday with us!
Ready to unlock the full potential of technology and policy? Join us! Please be aware that due to the summer holiday period, our response times may be longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as we can.
For questions, write to our Head of Communications in Sweden, Lisa Frykman at lisa.frykman@siemens.com
.
Location: Stockholm, Solna
Background checks
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct background checks that may include reference checks, verification via Damex, credit checks, and in some cases, extracts from the criminal records register. These checks are carried out in accordance with applicable legislation and are tailored to the requirements of the position. The purpose is to ensure a safe and reliable work environment, and to make sure that the recruitment is conducted with regard to the security and responsibility aspects of the role.
About Siemens
At Siemens, we're building a better tomorrow by combining the real and digital worlds. We drive digital transformation, sustainability, and innovation to empower our customers and society. Through collaboration and open dialogue with governments, industry associations, and other organizations, we achieve our amb!tious goals! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "509888". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556003-2921)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna Jobbnummer
9996006