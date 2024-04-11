Core Systems/Tools Engineer (World Generation team)
Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-04-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
The role
We are extending our team focused on building tech for our newly announced game Exoborne. The project is our proprietary IP, and we are looking for a Core Systems / Tools Engineer who will help our World team create tools and support our Procedural Generation systems. You will be essential toa team of programmers and technical artists.
Sharkmob's crew has high ambitions, so we value smart decisions, creativity, and passion for the craft. If you consider yourself to be a skilled Developer who thrives in close collaborations with others - then we might be the next challenge you're looking for
The teamYou will report to the Developing Manager for World Gen. The team consists of two coders and five technical artists working together creating the best tools, as well as optimising and maintaining our pipelines. As a coder, you will support the technical artists within the team and the end users for the tools, mainly Level artists, Environment artists, and Level designers.
ResponsibilitiesThe game will continuously release content when it's live and one important aspect is creating workflow and pipelines for artists enabling them to work effectively and iterate quickly.
Requirements Great C++ programmer.
Experience working with Unreal Engine 4 and 5.
A good understanding of designing, implementing, and working in a feature-rich game engine.
A solid understanding of profiling and optimization for speed and memory.
An understanding of how to run tasks concurrently safely and efficiently.
Driven by supporting the whole team and disciplines.
A true collaborative spirit - which ensures smooth and efficient communication between disciplines.
Bonus:
• Experience working with Houdini
Who we areSharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in the United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Kontakt
Malin Hägglöf malin.hagglof@sharkmob.com Jobbnummer
8603494