Core Services Offer Manager
2023-12-18
Do you...
• have a passion for services?
• have experience of designing service offers?
• consider yourself as a top-notch collaborator?
Core Services is a part of Fulfilment & Core services - a fundamental part in making Ingka omnichannel retailing a reality. To support Ingka in achieving a profitable omnichannel business, Fulfilment & Core Services acts as a fully integrated, process-oriented organization with an end-to-end approach to develop our business and deliver results across functions together with our partners. We are focusing on providing seamless and excellent customer experience with great quality in all touchpoints for the many people.
Your responsibilities:
The Core Service Offer Manager is responsible to drive the movement towards a relevant service offer across all service areas by securing frameworks and processes together with Ingka and across the IKEA entities.
As part of Fulfilment & Core Services, Core Services will contribute to this objective as:
Business owner for the design and fulfilment of Core Services.
Accountable to create a relevant offer, perform an excellent service operation and provide a seamless experience of Core Services together with our co-workers & service partners.
Responsible to lead scalable Core Services through continuous process improvement and capability development.
Contributor to an affordable Core Services offer by responsibly securing the profitable growth of sales with a service.
In this role, you will report to the Core Services Manager. This role is in Malmö, Hubhult and will require some travelling.
Who you are
We believe you are inspired by the IKEA vision, values and culture; you see the customer first and consider the impact on the customer when taking decisions. Applying strategic, tactical and operational approach for analysing business opportunities from customer/perspective and inspired by challenging situations is what you enjoy.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Experience in consumer-facing business.
Proven experience from leadership role(s).
Experience from a global organisation, leading in a complex business environment with physical and digital operations and development.
Proven experience in building large scale networks and collaborations.
Strong stakeholder management skills.
Excellent English language skills, verbal and written.
Good knowledge of IKEA Brand, culture & values.
You have knowledge in the following:
Broad knowledge of the IKEA leadership approach, corporate identity, core values and vision to create a better everyday life for the many people.
Excellent understanding of the IKEA Concept, Range and Supply, IWAY, Fulfilment & Cores Service operations.
Excellent knowledge of the IKEA business model, Ingka Strategic Landscape, IKEA Business Capabilities, Ingka Processes Taxonomy, and ways of working.
Broad knowledge of stakeholder management: how to identify and involve relevant roles and competencies to work efficiently and effectively.
Excellent knowledge of how to interpret market insights, consumer behaviors and competitor propositions.
Excellent knowledge of change management and leading in the unknown to support Cores Services from design to adoption.
Excellent understanding of co-worker and service partners, competence, expectations and learning needs.
Broad knowledge of excellence measurements and definitions to plan, follow up and steer the Core Services offer, operations, and experience.
Excellent financial competence and understanding of how Core Services impact total profitability.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible but no later than the 29th of December 2023. Please note that we will be reviewing applications continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier if we find the right candidate.
