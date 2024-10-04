Core Engineer
As a Core Engineer at Ordo One you will have the opportunity to work on highly available, high-performance server-side components and frameworks that support our platform. You will work in close cooperation with the rest of our core engineering team to build and maintain our Swift-based technology stack that powers our macOS applications and Linux backend.
Key Responsibilities
Design, implement, and maintain core infrastructure components and libraries using Swift
Build scalable, high-performance server-side software using Swift on Linux and macOS
Write comprehensive unit and integration tests to ensure code quality and reliability
Collaborate with the team to identify and address performance bottlenecks and optimize system efficiency
Contribute to Open Source projects relevant to Ordo One's technology stack
Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to maintain high coding standards
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in Swift development
Requirements
Strong proficiency in Swift programming language for both server-side and client-side development
Experience building and maintaining high-performance, scalable backend systems
Solid understanding of software development principles, design patterns, and best practices
Familiarity with Linux and macOS operating systems and their respective ecosystems
Skilled at writing clean, maintainable, and well-documented code
Experience with unit testing, integration testing, and continuous integration/deployment practices
Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills
Strong collaboration and communication abilities to work effectively in a team environment
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
If you are passionate about crafting elegant and efficient solutions using Swift, and you thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced startup environment, we would love to have you join our core engineering team. You will have the chance to make a significant impact on our Swift-based technology stack and contribute to the growth of our platform. Så ansöker du
