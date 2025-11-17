Copywriter
Please note - this is an in-house role in our Stockholm office. Remote candidates will not be considered.
Are you interested in trying your hand at copy-writing in the iGaming (online gambling/casino) industry? We're a growing technology company that develops games and platforms for our customers in the casino industry and we are seeking a motivated and passionate writer to join our team! We are looking for a creative and passionate Copywriter, who will assist in creating engaging and informative content for our games.
If you have experience in the gambling industry, know how to write engaging content, conduct thorough research on the topic, and have a keen eye for details - you may be the person we are looking for. If you don't have experience yet, but you're motivated enough and want to learn - we are happy to teach you. Simply review the requirements & responsibilities below and if you're interested, apply right away:
Requirements
Native or proficiency-level English (C1-C2 level)
Interest in gaming, iGaming, and/or casino games
Passion for writing engaging and informative content
Responsibilities
Writing in-game texts, such as game rules and info splashes
Writing and editing product sheets for our games
Translating and proof-reading texts using AI tools
