Job Description
We are now looking for a junior Copywriter - to join a consultancy assignment at our well-known client in Solna.
The junior copywriter will work in the marketing team, responsible for writing copy for ads, web site to complement visual concepts across many platforms, such as tactical campaigns / advertising, social media campaigns, marketing materials and printed material
In this role, you will work closely with and get feedback from the Copy Lead.
Responsibilities and tasks:
• Understanding what message/action they are seeking for and translating this into attractive copy
• Writing pleasing copy that will engage the customer
• Writing according to the company 's tone of voice
• Receiving feedback and using it to grow and improve as a copywriter
• Keeping copy consistent and identifiable
• Work closely with others in the Marketing team to create ideas for innovative campaigns
• Proofreading online content before publishing
• Writing captions for social media and copy for other channels when needed - prioritization set by Manager Creative Production.
Company Description
Our client is an international company with a history that spans over 165 years, yet with a purpose that never changed. Their brand and services are deeply rooted in many nations, where they are connecting people to what matters most.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have a relevant education (like Berghs School of Communication or similar).
• You have relevant work experience for one year or more.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and oral.
• Meritorious: Experience in working for an in-house agency.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
You are on a journey towards becoming a Copywriter! We are looking for someone who is flexible, creative and pragmatic.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start in August, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-01-26 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Solna. Submit your application today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
