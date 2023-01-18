Copy of Ekerum Resort is looking for cook/chef - Öland-Sweden
Ekerum Golf & Resort AB / Kockjobb / Kalmar Visa alla kockjobb i Kalmar
2023-01-18
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ekerum Golf & Resort AB i Kalmar
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige
Become part of the Ekerum family! Come and share a unique experience in an unforgettable place, in the beautiful island of Oland's landscape, just ten minutes from the town of Borgholm and twenty minutes from the city of Kalmar and its airport. Here you will experience your best days and create memories for life.
Ekerum Resort is a complete resort with modern hotel rooms and activities all year round. We are a multicultural team with the unique ambition of surpassing our guest 's expectations and having fun doing that. We offer our guests everything from the tranquility of our luxurious spa and good food, to hiking in fabulous Rällaskogen and not least, a thrilling round on our award-winning golf course.
We are now looking for talented Chefs for 2023!
Tasks and requirements
You prepare and cook main dishes, both cold and warm buffets. Everything from Swedish's classical dishes to À la carte menu and banquets are served. The kitchen's main focus is on Swedish cuisine with influences from the Mediterranean cuisine. We use local products and work close to our local producers. For the right person, we offer a stimulating and exciting job in a well-established kitchen, where culinary experiences for the guest is always at the center.
We are looking for you, with a great passion for food.
This position requires you to be genuinely interested in cooking and enjoy teamwork. You are positive, can work independently and have a good eye for details. You also are meticulous and used to work in a fast pace. You see constant opportunities for development and improvement and are fluent in English. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ekerum Golf & Resort AB
(org.nr 556559-4032), http://ekerum.com Arbetsplats
Ekerum Resort Öland Kontakt
Magnus Burhjerta magnus.burhjerta@ekerum.com 048580044 Jobbnummer
7355616