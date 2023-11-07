Copy of DevOps CI/CD Cloud Engineer
Blue Lobster AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Lobster AB i Stockholm
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a DevOps CI / CD Cloud engineer to work as consultant to join our client's team.
Tasks
• Support projects with Configuration management and Continuous integration.
• Develop pipelines and scripts
• Implement data visualization
• Work together in a system team setup (Scaled Agile methology)
Requirements
• Familiar with Linux and Windows environments
• Git / Gerrit
• Jenkins, Python or similar
• Cloud (Azure, AWS or similar)
• Skilled in Security, Cloud, DevOps environments
• Swedish Work Permit
• You live in Sweden
Nice to have
• Infrastructure as Code
• Networking
• Security / Zero Trust
• Infra & Operations
• Groovy and/or Java skills
• Experienced in working in large-scale global projects
• Splunk / Grafana
• DevSecOps
Scope
Full time
Language
English
Period
ASAP - Until further notice
Location
Stockholm / Hybrid
Experience level
5 years
As a system developer at Blue Lobster, you will work independently with significant creative freedom. You possess the ability to understand the customer's needs and problems, and leverage the technology used to deliver professional results.
You will become a part of a wonderful consulting family that collaborates closely. We prioritize you as a consultant, invest in the long term, and therefore want you to feel comfortable with us, for a long time!
Warmly welcome your application for this exciting position. Interviews will be conducted continuously. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Lobster AB
(org.nr 556955-0394), http://www.bluelobster.se Arbetsplats
Blue Lobster Jobbnummer
8247260