Copy of DevOps CI/CD Cloud Engineer

Blue Lobster AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-11-07


We are looking for a DevOps CI / CD Cloud engineer to work as consultant to join our client's team.

Tasks

• Support projects with Configuration management and Continuous integration.

• Develop pipelines and scripts

• Implement data visualization

• Work together in a system team setup (Scaled Agile methology)

Requirements

• Familiar with Linux and Windows environments

• Git / Gerrit

• Jenkins, Python or similar

• Cloud (Azure, AWS or similar)

• Skilled in Security, Cloud, DevOps environments

• Swedish Work Permit

• You live in Sweden

Nice to have

• Infrastructure as Code

• Networking

• Security / Zero Trust

• Infra & Operations

• Groovy and/or Java skills

• Experienced in working in large-scale global projects

• Splunk / Grafana

• DevSecOps

Scope

Full time

Language

English

Period

ASAP - Until further notice

Location

Stockholm / Hybrid

Experience level

5 years

As a system developer at Blue Lobster, you will work independently with significant creative freedom. You possess the ability to understand the customer's needs and problems, and leverage the technology used to deliver professional results.

You will become a part of a wonderful consulting family that collaborates closely. We prioritize you as a consultant, invest in the long term, and therefore want you to feel comfortable with us, for a long time!

Warmly welcome your application for this exciting position. Interviews will be conducted continuously.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Blue Lobster AB (org.nr 556955-0394), http://www.bluelobster.se

Arbetsplats
Blue Lobster

Jobbnummer
8247260

