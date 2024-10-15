Copy & Graphic Designer Espresso House Group
2024-10-15
Join Espresso House Group as a Copy & Graphic Designer
Are you a creative powerhouse who thrives in the world of visual and written communication? Do you possess the expertise to elevate marketing materials across both digital and print channels? If so, Espresso House Group is looking for you!
As a Copy & Graphic Designer, you will play a pivotal role in finalizing our marketing and communication materials for all Espresso House markets, including Sweden, Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and our franchise partners. Your ability to weave compelling narratives and create striking visuals will be key in captivating our diverse audience and ensuring that our brand resonates across different cultures.
Location: Any Support Office within the Group, with regular travel to the Head Office in Solna.
Key Responsibilities:
• Write and edit engaging copy for a variety of marketing materials, including headlines, product descriptions, and promotional content.
• Produce high-quality marketing and communication materials that adhere to project briefs and maintain technical integrity across all channels.
• Handle image production and create motion graphics for social media and screens.
• Collaborate with the project team to ensure timely delivery of final products, taking initiative and proposing constructive solutions along the way.
• Develop templates and presentations, adapting formats as necessary to meet project specifications.
• Conduct and prepare for photo shoots in collaboration with other creatives and agencies.
• Follow brand manuals and graphic guidelines, developing graphic elements tailored to specific projects for different markets.
• Ensure effective internal communication through established channels and templates, creating toolboxes as needed.
Qualifications:
• Degree in Graphic Design, Copywriting, or a related field.
• Proven experience in both graphic design and copywriting, with a strong focus on creative output beyond technical execution.
• Demonstrated ability to create effective marketing copy and visual content across digital and print channels.
• Experience managing extensive projects with multiple versions, adapting to changing conditions throughout the production process.
• Proficiency in motion graphics, particularly using After Effects, and strong commercial copywriting skills.
• Proficiency in English and fluency in one Nordic language or German.
Application Deadline: we are excited to receive your application by October 25 and will be happy to answer any questions you may have.
