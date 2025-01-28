Coordinator to a well-known automotive company!
Perido AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a problem solver with a keen eye for details? Are you looking for an assignment in a fast-paced, international environment? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Please continue reading!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Coordinator for a position at one of our clients, a major company and well-known name in the automotive industry. The position is placed Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As Coordinator, you will be responsible for tracking and reporting the status of all delegations within the global Complete Vehicle (CV) and Electromobility (EMOB) organizations at Group Trucks Technology (GTT). The role requires a structured, curious, and inspiring individual with a strong focus on documentation. Knowledge of delegation principles, workplace responsibilities, and electrical safety is an advantage. Your tasks include defining processes and systems to keep delegations updated on schedule, identifying relevant documents, and improving delegation practices across sites. You will collaborate with local stakeholders and report to the Director of Business Operation and Services within the Complete Vehicle organization.
Responsibilities:
Status Monitoring: Responsible for overseeing and reporting the status of delegation documents at a global level within CV and EMOB.
Process Development: Identify and develop processes and methods to ensure all delegation documents are up to date.
Structuring: Establish a long-term structure for delegation management, including identifying different delegation types and principles per site.
Improvements: Work to enhance the organization's approach to managing delegations, ensuring consistency and efficiency moving forward.
Collaboration: Collaborate with responsible individuals at various global sites to create a successful structure and workflow.
Reporting: Report directly to the Director of Business Operation and Services within the Complete Vehicle organization at GTT.
Qualifications and characteristics:
Three years of relevant experience as Coordinator or similar
Proven documentation skills
Proven knowledge and understanding in delegation principles
Well-structured personality
Proven language skills
Good networking abilities
Proven social skills
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2025-12-31 with the possibility of extension. Start 2025-02-24.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35038 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35038". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://perido.se Jobbnummer
9131131