Coordinator, Office management

Who We Are
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently expanding our Office Management team in Gothenburg with the addition of another Coordinator. Are you prepared to become the primary point of contact for all employee needs related to office operations? If you're service-oriented and seeking a vibrant and diverse work environment, this opportunity is tailor-made for you!
About the Role
As an Office Coordinator, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of our office in Gothenburg. Your responsibilities will include managing day-to-day administrative tasks, coordinating office supplies and equipment, assisting with event planning and coordination, and serving as the primary point of contact for employee inquiries and requests. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the development and implementation of office policies and procedures. This role offers a dynamic and collaborative work environment where your organizational skills and proactive approach will be highly valued.
More specifically you will be working to facilitate:
Office Atmosphere: Ensure our office is a welcoming haven for employees and guests. Take charge of the kitchen and conference room to maintain a polished appearance.
Breakfast Service: Delight your colleagues by overseeing the daily breakfast service, making mornings at the office enjoyable for everyone.
Supplier Relations: Manage relationships with various suppliers, handling orders for office supplies, coffee, fruit, and breakfast essentials.
Facility Management: Handle fault reports with the landlord and play a pivotal role in planning office activities, fostering a sense of community among our team.
Reception Services: Be the friendly face at our reception, welcoming guests, answering the intercom, managing mail, and handling calls.
Event Coordination: Contribute to the planning and execution of company activities. We like to embrace inclusiveness and we celebrate multiple international festivities such as Diwali, the Persian new year etc as we have 27 nationalities in our teams in Gothenburg.
Join our vibrant and multicultural office, where each day brings exciting new opportunities. As part of our dynamic team, you'll have ample space to innovate and foster creativity. We value a hands-on approach and a positive attitude above all else for this role. While prior experience is not required, a keen eye for detail and a commitment to creating a welcoming and enjoyable office environment are essential. If you're eager to learn and contribute to making our workspace exceptional, we welcome you to apply.
Requirements
Social and Flexible: Be a communicative team player who thrives on taking initiative and enjoys working independently
Professional command of English and Swedish
Customer Service Experience: Previous experience in customer service is a merit
Benefits
With us you become part of a tight-knit team located in the Gothenburg office, all of us with different skills and personalities and we believe that it is precisely this that makes us a great team. The ambition however is shared - we strive for the same goals, are passionate about what we do and work hard at a high pace.
Office in the City a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities.
And we serve breakfast every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
