Coordinator
Outokumpu Stainless AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Avesta Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Avesta
2026-06-09
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Coordinator – Purchase Orders & Demand (Raw Material Procurement)
Would you like to work in a central role where you can combine procurement, system expertise, and close collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders? We are now looking for a Coordinator to join our Raw Material Procurement team in Avesta.
In this role, you will play an important part in ensuring that our raw material supply chain operates efficiently—from purchasing and delivery to follow-up and invoice management. You will work closely with Category Managers, suppliers, and various functions across the business, giving you a varied workday and a broad understanding of the overall operation.
About the Role
As a Coordinator, you will have a broad responsibility within the procurement and planning process. You will work operationally in SAP, monitor deliveries, and maintain ongoing communication with suppliers while contributing to the structure and quality of our processes.
Your responsibilities will include:
Creating and managing purchase orders in SAP and ensuring data accuracy.
Communicating with suppliers and following up on deliveries and deviations.
Reviewing incoming invoices and ensuring that prices and terms are correct.
Handling claims and compensation processes when required.
You will also play an important role in our continuous development efforts:
Act as Key Super User in SAP, supporting the team and driving improvements.
Participate in digitalization and process efficiency initiatives.
Contribute to demand planning and monthly closing activities.
Collaboration and Stakeholder Management
This is a broad role with many points of contact, both internally and externally. You will work closely with colleagues within raw material procurement and collaborate daily with functions such as production, logistics, and finance.
Externally, you will maintain ongoing contact with suppliers, customs agents, and transportation providers. Internally, you will work with Supply Chain Management (SCM), Quality, and Controlling teams.
Who Are You?
We are looking for someone who thrives in a structured role where accuracy and accountability are essential. You are proactive, solution-oriented, and enjoy collaborating with others.
To succeed in this role, you should:
Have experience within procurement, logistics, finance, or a related field.
Possess a solid understanding of the procure-to-pay process.
Be experienced in working with SAP and have strong IT skills.
Communicate fluently in both Swedish and English.
Experience from an industrial environment or working with raw materials is considered an advantage.
As a person, you are organized and detail-oriented while also taking initiative and driving work forward. You enjoy a role where you can combine detailed administrative work with collaboration and problem-solving.
Why Outokumpu?
Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel and an important contributor to the green transition. With more than 100 years of experience, we are today one of the world's most sustainable producers of stainless steel—a material that is 100% recyclable.
At Outokumpu in Avesta, you will become part of an organization where safety, quality, and continuous improvement are at the core of everything we do. You will have the opportunity to make an impact, develop your skills, and contribute to a high-performance culture.
We offer:
An important and rewarding role close to the business.
A stable employer within an international group.
Opportunities for professional development.
Secure employment with collective bargaining agreements and attractive benefits.
A workplace with a strong focus on safety, sustainability, and collaboration.
Application & Contact
Please submit your application no later than 2026-08-02 through our careers page. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Please note that, due to the summer vacation period, there may be some delays in the recruitment process and communication. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Contact:
Veronica Norström, Hiring Manager – veronica.norstrom@outokumpu.com
Josefine Frisendahl, Talent Acquisition Partner – josefine.frisendahl@outokumpu.com
Union Representatives:
Unionen: Patrik Sundell, +46 70 088 10 11
Ledarna: Patrik Norberg, +46 70 088 12 06
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Gunnar Lindstrand, +46 70 088 19 57 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Outokumpu Stainless AB
(org.nr 556001-8748)
Bergsnäsgatan 11 Jernverket (visa karta
)
774 22 AVESTA Arbetsplats
Avesta Works Jobbnummer
9956162