Coordinator - Insider Threat Program Lead
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for Cyber Security and combating Insider threats?
As Coordinator for the virtual Insider Threat Program, you are in the forefront of combating insider threats. You are coordinating a cross-functional team and ensuring insider risks are identified, assessed and addressed. You must be able to speak multiple "languages": security, HR, legal, compliance, fraud and physical security.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Coordinate and lead the Insider Threat Program.
Lead the development, actively building and enhancing our virtual Insider Threat Program.
What is needed in this role:
Here are the required qualifications:
Experience leading cross-functional initiatives or projects that involve technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Experience from handling sensitive investigations.
You need technical awareness of Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
User & Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA)
Privileged Access Monitoring (PAM)
Enterprise networking environments.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or related field - or equivalent professional experience.
Preferred qualifications:
Leadership skills with ability to inspire, coach, and manage technical and cross-functional teams.
Knowledge of Common frameworks such as Mitre Att&ck.
Knowledge of Insider Threat Frameworks, such as NIST SP 800-43, ISO 27035, CM CERT Insider Threat Center, etc.
Understanding of insider threat scenarios, including malicious insiders, compromised accounts, and accidental misuse.
Analytical mindset, detail-oriented, and proactive problem solver.
Excellent people skills
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...Coordinate and uncover insider threats together with the virtual Insider Threat program." Robert Jonsson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 18.09.2025. Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Robert Jonsson
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate to anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid #LI-MA1
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Robert Jonsson robert.jonsson@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9481798