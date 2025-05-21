Coordination-skilled team administrator to our client in Boden
2025-05-21
We're looking for a highly driven, independent, and structured professional to be the right hand to the Head of Construction on a fast-paced industrial project. This is not an assistant role - this is the person who keeps everything running behind the scenes. You will be the backbone of coordination - managing trackers, reports, RAMS reviews, decisions, and follow-ups so the rest of the team can focus on execution. High visibility, high trust, and high expectations from Day 1.
Job Summary
The Functional Team Administrator provides critical operational and coordination support to the Head of Construction and the cross-discipline SME team (CSA, Piping, HVAC, Electrical, Work Phase Coordinator, and others).
This is not a clerical role but a field-aware, proactive position ensuring documentation, tracking systems, reporting tools, and SME coordination processes are consistent, current, and effective. You will be the central control point for logs, reports, trackers, templates, and process implementation - enabling technical experts to focus on delivery while keeping leadership informed. You act as the operational bridge between the Functional SME team and the Construction Management team, ensuring alignment across systems, risks, planning, and tracking.
Key Responsibilities:
• Maintain and update SME trackers (RAMS reviews, decision logs, risk registers, readiness reports).
• Coordinate monthly SME reporting inputs and compile final reports.
• Track status of deliverables from each discipline (e.g., SOPs, walkdowns, recommendation logs).
• Support development and standardization of functional templates and procedures.
• Manage document control and ensure access to current versions.
• Prepare weekly briefs, KPI summaries, and field visit materials.
• Track follow-up actions and drive accountability across teams.
• Support onboarding and ways-of-working rollout.
• Coordinate team meetings, agenda setting, minutes, and action tracking.
• Ensure smooth coordination between SMEs, site teams, and functional leadership.
Requirements and Experience
You're the right fit if you:
• Take ownership without waiting for instructions
• Thrive on chasing actions, closing gaps, and keeping things on track
• Handle strong personalities without blinking
• Spot issues before others do - and fix them
• Builds structure from scratch independently
• Are organized, proactive, calm under pressure
• Understands technical team dynamics
• Are a clear communicator who can chase, flag, and escalate appropriately
• Shields technical leaders from admin burdens
• Handles complexity and competing priorities well
