Cook / Cocinero

Checa & Co. Aktiebolag / Kockjobb / Stockholm
2026-06-12


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We are a small independent restaurant in the heart of Sodermalm, and we are looking for a chef to join our team.
Our concept is to have genuine Peruvian food, working with excellent ingredients, utilising different cooking techniques and elevating presentation.
We are looking for a responsible and curious person who wants to learn and develop in this type of kitchen. Position requires experience as a cook and it is a strenght to have worked in Peruvian or latin american restaurants. Person needs to speak english or spanish.
Position is for 20 hours a week: from 14:00 till around 22:00, Tuesday to Saturday.
Looking for a team player who wants to grow with us.
Please send us you CV with a brief description about yourself in ENGLISH or SPANISH.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12
email
E-post: checastockholm@icloud.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Checa & Co. Aktiebolag (org.nr 559112-7740)
Asogatan 176 (visa karta)
116 32  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Checa

Jobbnummer
9962335

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