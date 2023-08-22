Cook - Chef

Cook
The Lappeasuando Lodge, which is situated in the heart of Swedish Lapland, is looking for a cook (100%) for the winter season from mid November 2023 till mid April 2024.
You are a schooled cook with at least 3 years of experience that can work independently but also in a team and you love to spoil our guests. You like to be out in the nature and you like to discover the arctic lifestyle above the polar circle.
Our Restaurant is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Accommodation is provided. Other benefits will be discussed during an interview.
For more information please contact
Natalie de Groote
• 46 72 203 69 91
info@lappeasuando.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-21
E-post: info@lappeasuando.com

