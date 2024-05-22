Conversion Master Data Analyst to Procter & Gamble
We are currently looking for a Conversion Master Data Analyst to our exciting customer Procter & Gamble. This is a consultancy opportunity, a 6-month contract starting August 1st 2024, with the possibility for an extension.The office is located in Stockholm.
About the company:
P&G is a fortune 500 company in the FMCG industry. It is the home of iconic, trusted brands that make every-day life a little bit easier. The insight, innovation and passion of their talented teams has helped them to grow to a global company that supports good causes and protects the environment.
About the role:
As a Conversion Master Data Analyst you will be a part of the Initiative Planning Team and you will focus on executing tasks related to new product launches and product changes. In the role you will be working a lot with SAP and Excel, ensuring master data is updated and set up for the readiness for new launches. The role has two different parts to it - one is actively involved in the daily order cycle meaning the mornings normally are focused on making sure orders runs smoothly in the sense of correct set up. The afternoons are focused on making sure new initiatives are setup correctly for coming initiatives and projects. We expect you to have a continuous improvement mind set. We would like you are collaborative, have good social skills and an analytical mindset. The role suits a person who enjoys working with data across different systems.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead the work to ensure the master data is accurate and timely maintained in the areas of product, customer, billing, and pricing.
* Be part of the logistics organization which owns the roll-out of new initiatives (products) in the market, with master data and GDSN (Global Data Synchronization Network) publication being your areas of responsibility.
* Partner with different parts of the supply chain organization, including Initiatives Planning, Business Planning, Supply Planning, Customer Operations, and Customer Service where all has connection to part of your responsibilities within master data.
* Be part of the process improvements and simplification to support productivity improvements and eliminate waste in the process within your scope.
* Working independently and with discipline.
Your Profile:
Qualifications:
* BSc or MSc in any discipline, with preference, but not limited to, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Supply Chain Management degrees.
* Ability to solve problems related to master data set up and Order, Shipping Billing processes - identification of issues through to resolution.
* Uses own initiative to identify, develop and standardize solutions to simplify and improve processes.
* Ability to communicate verbally and in writing and to present material to a diverse audience
* Being used to a fast-paced working environment and collaborative
* Fast learner and strong sense of ownership.
* Full proficiency in English is required
* Proficiency in Swedish is an advantage but not required
Technical Skills:
* Advanced SAP & Excel skills (Pivot Tables etc.)
* Proficient in Power BI.
* Data Analysis & Troubleshooting - ability to work with large amounts of data sets to understand how to drive the business forward
* Familiarity with Automations / Robotics is an advantage
Interested?
