Contruction worker
2023-08-04
We are looking for contruction workers for our business partner:
Responsibilities:
Below are examples of core areas but not limited to the role.
1. Bolting shall be installed as selective or as systematic as per drawings.
2. Extended bolt ends may not exceed the theoretical interior tunnel contour.
3. Embedding bolts shall fill the hole space between the shotcrete and bolt.
4. Binding the steel bars according to the drawings.
5. Carrying out the form work after the inspection of steel bars binding.
6. Pouring concrete.
7. Keeping machine clean and tidy.
8. Defect Reporting
9. Complying with Site rules, H&S regulations and follow safe systems of work.
10. Keeping the working area safe, clear, and tidy as practicably possible.
11. Installation of permanent site fence.
12. Guard the site gate, work as flag man for mucking vehicles in and out of the site.
Requirements:
1. At least two (2) years of proven experience in executing this work.
2. Fluent in Chinese and English is desirable . Så ansöker du
