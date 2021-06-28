Controls Trainee - Swisslog AB - Logistikjobb i Partille
Controls Trainee
Swisslog AB / Logistikjobb / Partille
2021-06-28
Are you looking for an exciting new challenge - one where you can really make a difference? Are you passionate about technology and keen to learn expertise internationally? Step forward and discover Swisslog! Working as part of our Controls Team with a great team spirit, you will use the power of technology to shape the future of intralogistics for forward-thinking customers. We're offering a talented individual the opportunity to join our incredible trainee program - could it be you?
Swisslog is shaping the future of intralogistics. As part of the KUKA Group, we are at the forefront of technology that is changing the world. Serving some of the biggest and most exciting brands across the globe, we're a team of 2,000 professionals and 50 nationalities, working together to transform intralogistics with smart minds and fresh perspectives. With our flexible, robotic and data-driven automated solutions, we are powering the supply chain and taking the industry forward. Join our team and bring ideas to life!
2021-06-28
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15
Swisslog AB
BRODALSVÄGEN 13
43321 PARTILLE
5834792
