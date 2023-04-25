Controller to Civil Rights Defenders in Stockholm
2023-04-25
Are you at the beginning of your controlling career and share our passion for human rights? Do you want to work in an international environment with colleagues all over the world? Then you might be our new colleague!
About the role
Civil Rights Defenders is now looking for a controller to join the team and work in an international environment with colleagues all over the world.
As a controller you will be part of our controlling team responsible for controlling projects and departments at Civil Rights Defenders, including budgeting, follow-up, resource allocation, reporting, and audit coordination.
The role also involves internal control in general, project and development work and cooperation with other departments. It is a very broad role that gives you insights in key processes and learning in many areas.
Job description
Controlling is primarily an internal support function where your objective is to secure that the departments are supported so that we together can reach our ambitious goals. As a controller, you have a wide variety of tasks from details to very strategic issues. You interact with many different colleagues. You work with quality, integrity, service mindedness and a pragmatic mindset.
Your main tasks will be:
• Establish budgets and forecasts
• Prepare financial reports
• Responsibility for development projects
• Maintain contact with internal and external stakeholders and manage financial reporting to international donors
• Guide financial decisions by establishing or improving policies and processes
• Develop, improve, and maintain financial controls and guidelines
• Achieve budgeting goals by proactive planning, analysis, and proactive actions
• Optimize results and limit risk
• Improve short- and long-term operational strategies
About you
As a person, you like to analyze numerical data and other sources of information to see patterns and context. To understand instructions, financial principles and adhere to the organization's procedures and policies comes naturally to you and you fully understand that your individual efforts contribute to the results of the immediate team and strive to deliver accordingly.
To thrive in this role, you actively participate and you contribute and work together with the team towards common goals. You have a positive attitude towards tasks, colleagues and partners and support and care about others.
In addition, if you are guided by ethics and values in crucial situations at work, we definitely think that you are the one we are looking for!
A relevant candidate will have:
• A Bachelor 's degree in business administration, preferably with accounting/controlling/systems emphasis.
• A few years of relevant experience from financial accounting and controlling and/or project accounting/controlling.
• Great skills in Microsoft 365 (Teams, Outlook, PPT, Word), especially Excel.
• Good writing and speaking skills in English.
Experience from working in an NGO, working with business systems (we use Deltek Maconomy), international experience and a genuine and proven interest in Human Rights or similar are merits.
About the employment
This is a full-time permanent employment with 6 months probationary employment, starting in June 2023 or according to agreement. As an organisation, we strive for diversity, and we see your background, experience and personality as a contribution to the organisation. You will be based in our headquarters in Stockholm.
Please apply as soon as possible as we recruit on an ongoing basis, but no later than 3 May 2023.
For more information about the position, please contact recruiting manager jonas.thurdin@crd.org
.
Local union representative: joanna.hellstrom@crd.org
(Unionen).
About us
Civil Rights Defenders is a politically and religiously independent international human rights organisation. We defend people's civil and political rights in some of the world's most repressive regions. We partner with and support human rights defenders in more than 300 organisations in 50 countries on four continents. Together with our partners, we hold those in power accountable when people's civil or political rights are violated. We also act as Sweden's civil rights watchdog. Civil Rights Defenders has around 100 staff members working in various functions towards our vision - a world of democratic societies in which we all enjoy our civil and political rights. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm, and we have eight branch offices around the world. Learn more about our work at crd.org (https://app.teamtailor.com/companies/quKUlp2-vJo/jobs/1031785/edit/www.crd.org). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Civil Rights Defenders
