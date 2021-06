Controller, interimsuppdrag - Addilon Professionals AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB

Addilon Professionals AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-06-30On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who want to work as a sub-consultant in this assignment.Job DescriptionAs Domain Controller you will collaborate and work closely with Head of Domain Controlling and other senior leaders within customers organization. A central part of the role will be to guide and support organizations during the transformation period and to contribute to continuous improvement. Your main focus is to understand business needs and objectives and to translate them into a financial context.We are on a journey together which means there is no clear path. You will play an important role in setting the foundation and creating our future organization. Furthermore, you will:Be responsible for budgeting, forecasting and reportingContinuously optimize and actively shape financial processesSupport with analysis and guidance for strategic decisions and change management initiativesCollaborate with relevant leaders and other key contributors on key product development initiativesUndertake analysis and investigations which contribute to our efficiency and cost consciousnessInforming and educating leaders on financial planning and follow-upDevelopment and acceptance testing of the budget and reporting system used within customers organizationSupport and control the purchase processes including invoice handlingUppdragsformaliaAssignment period:Extent:Location:Working remote:Seniority level:QualificationsYou understand and embrace agile ways of working and incorporate them into our daily work. You are a true team player and believe in a culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. Furthermore, we believe you have:Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role with extensive business knowledgeAcademic degree in a relevant fieldAbility to facilitate constructive communication, collaboration and knowledge-sharing between different stakeholdersStrong analytical and problem solving skills - able to find solutions in complex situations and involve and influence various stakeholdersAbility to challenge status quo and ways of workingAbility to inspire and come up with new ideasNecessary skillsBudgetingBudget forecastCost savingsPersonal characteristicsOur journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail and learn. You are an important player in this agile transformation, therefore we believe you are flexible, pragmatic and able to work in an environment that are not yet formalized. We believe that you have the ability to support the business with a clear customer focus in mind and the ability to challenge and act independently, take own initiatives and lead the way - always striving to find the best way forward.ApplicationWe are collaborating with Addilon in this assignment. Apply with your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible via the link below. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application period has expired.Question about the asignment will not be answered at this stage. If you go on to the interview, we will inform you more about the assignment.To work as a consultant with us, it is required that you:share our valuesis established in your professionhave experience from different roles and different industrieshave relevant experience for the assignmentshave your own limited liability company (aktiebolag)Follow us:LinkedIn | Facebook | InstagramWe kindly but firmly avoid direct contact with sellers of additional job advertisements, candidates, etc.Addilon Professionals erbjuder specialistkompetens inom områdena Logistik, Teknik, Försäljning, Inköp och Ekonomi. Vi hittar rätt kompetens till våra kunders temporära kompetensbehov och bidrar till att våra kunder fullt ut kan fokusera på sin kärnverksamhet.Genom vår kunskap om kandidatmarknaden, passion för kundens affärer och smart arbete identifierar och attraherar vi stjärnorna i svenskt näringsliv.Vi drivs av att skapa förutsättningar för våra kunder att nå långsiktig tillväxt genom högpresterande individer. Merparten av våra uppdrag kommer från långvariga kunder och deras rekommendationer.Vårt breda kontaktnät och vår researchkapacitet ger oss möjligheten att leverera toppkandidater i varje uppdrag.Läs mer om oss på www.addilon.se Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-06-30Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-26Addilon Professionals AB5839773