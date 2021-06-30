Controller, interimsuppdrag - Addilon Professionals AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Controller, interimsuppdrag
Addilon Professionals AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who want to work as a sub-consultant in this assignment.
Job Description
As Domain Controller you will collaborate and work closely with Head of Domain Controlling and other senior leaders within customers organization. A central part of the role will be to guide and support organizations during the transformation period and to contribute to continuous improvement. Your main focus is to understand business needs and objectives and to translate them into a financial context.
We are on a journey together which means there is no clear path. You will play an important role in setting the foundation and creating our future organization. Furthermore, you will:
Be responsible for budgeting, forecasting and reporting
Continuously optimize and actively shape financial processes
Support with analysis and guidance for strategic decisions and change management initiatives
Collaborate with relevant leaders and other key contributors on key product development initiatives
Undertake analysis and investigations which contribute to our efficiency and cost consciousness
Informing and educating leaders on financial planning and follow-up
Development and acceptance testing of the budget and reporting system used within customers organization
Support and control the purchase processes including invoice handling
Uppdragsformalia
Assignment period:
Extent:
Location:
Working remote:
Seniority level:
Qualifications
You understand and embrace agile ways of working and incorporate them into our daily work. You are a true team player and believe in a culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. Furthermore, we believe you have:
Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role with extensive business knowledge
Academic degree in a relevant field
Ability to facilitate constructive communication, collaboration and knowledge-sharing between different stakeholders
Strong analytical and problem solving skills - able to find solutions in complex situations and involve and influence various stakeholders
Ability to challenge status quo and ways of working
Ability to inspire and come up with new ideas
Necessary skills
Budgeting
Budget forecast
Cost savings
Personal characteristics
Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail and learn. You are an important player in this agile transformation, therefore we believe you are flexible, pragmatic and able to work in an environment that are not yet formalized. We believe that you have the ability to support the business with a clear customer focus in mind and the ability to challenge and act independently, take own initiatives and lead the way - always striving to find the best way forward.
Application
We are collaborating with Addilon in this assignment. Apply with your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible via the link below. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application period has expired.
Question about the asignment will not be answered at this stage. If you go on to the interview, we will inform you more about the assignment.
To work as a consultant with us, it is required that you:
share our values
is established in your profession
have experience from different roles and different industries
have relevant experience for the assignments
have your own limited liability company (aktiebolag)
We kindly but firmly avoid direct contact with sellers of additional job advertisements, candidates, etc.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Addilon Professionals AB
Jobbnummer
5839773
