Controller Energy Distribution Sector

Soros Consulting AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm
2025-04-30


We are looking for a Controller to join a dynamic finance team within the energy distribution sector. You'll be part of a group of 13 Business and Financial Controllers, working closely with operations and leadership to provide key financial insights that support decision-making and long-term planning.
Your responsibilities will include:
Financial analysis and business reviews
Monthly closing and financial reporting
Supporting the development of forecasts and business plans
Delivering insights that support operational performance
Acting as a business partner to internal stakeholders

What we're looking for:
We believe you are analytical, structured, and proactive. You enjoy working with data, tools, and people, and you're comfortable communicating financial topics across departments.
Requirements:
2-5 years of experience in Business Controlling
Strong technical skills in SAP and Power BI
Experience or understanding of the energy sector is an advantage
A higher education degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field

This is a great opportunity to develop within a key industry, contribute to business-critical processes, and grow in a collaborative and knowledgeable team.
Apply now to take the next step in your finance career.

