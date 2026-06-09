Controller Commercial Central
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-09
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
The Commercial Operations organization plays a vital role in bringing our strategy to life across areas such as Marketing, Aftersales, Customer Service, Retail Development and Commercial Digital. We work closely with markets and global stakeholders to drive customer experience, operational effectiveness and sustainable growth.
Within Commercial Operations, Finance acts as a trusted business partner. Our role is to ensure financial transparency, support performance management and enable smart investments that balance short term results with long term value creation.
What you'll do
As Controller Commercial Central, you will play a key role in enabling effective steering of the central commercial organization by building strong financial structures, systems and insights. You will work closely with stakeholders across Commercial Operations to translate data into actionable business decisions.
Extract, consolidate and analyse financial and operational data to provide clear insights and decision support to stakeholders
Develop and maintain tools for business follow-up, including actuals tracking, planning and performance monitoring
Ensure high-quality input data from systems and other sources, transforming it into accurate reporting and meaningful insights
Establish and optimise processes within financial systems (e.g. OneStream and similar tools) to support efficient reporting and planning
Drive business planning activities, including budgeting, forecasting, outlooks and long-term planning for commercial finance
Perform in-depth analysis of business performance, identifying trends, risks and opportunities across commercial areas
Continuously improve processes and tools to enhance speed, accuracy and usability of financial data
Drive automation initiatives to improve efficiency in reporting and analysis
Collaborate with functional controllers and stakeholders to ensure alignment on timelines, processes and deliverables
Support ad-hoc analysis and provide timely insights during reporting cycles, closings and business reviews
What you'll bring
You are a structured and analytical finance professional who thrives in a fast-moving environment. You have a strong ability to translate complex data into clear insights and enjoy improving processes and ways of working.
Strong analytical skills, with the ability to transform large volumes of data into actionable business insights
Advanced Excel skills and confidence working with financial and reporting tools
Good experience with financial systems such as SAP, OneStream or similar
High numerical proficiency and attention to detail, combined with the ability to see the bigger picture
Experience in building dashboards, visualisations and reporting solutions
Proven ability to improve efficiency through automation and process optimisation
Ability to work both proactively and responsively, handling ad-hoc requests as well as structured reporting cycles
Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to communicate insights clearly to non-finance audiences
Understanding of commercial business drivers and performance steering is considered a strong advantage Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81074-44234019". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mrs.
Anita Noordzij +34 679059452 Jobbnummer
9956081