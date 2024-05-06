Controller
Volvo
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Controller to support the financial consolidation and reporting process within the Volvo Financial Services Global HQ team
What you will do
As a Controller, you will develop and maintain VFS financial policies, procedures and control measures to ensure that all financial results and key ratios are controlled, tracked, reported and analyzed in a timely manner, in accordance with IFRS and Volvo's financial policies and procedures.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
* Manage the financial statement closing process and ensure timeliness and quality of reporting by local VFS finance companies by: Developing, analyzing and investigating trends within VFS organizations.
* Investigating significant variances from budget, forecast and prior period actual results.
* Analyzing the data for accuracy and adherence to IFRS and management reporting directives.
* Ensure the timely and accurate preparation and dissemination of all financial reports.
* Provide support to parent company regarding external disclosure processes including coordination with Group Accounting & Consolidation Department in preparation and review of externally published financial reports.
* Prepare and analyze financial and non-financial reports for management and the parent company on both an ad hoc and regularly scheduled basis.
* Identify, research and resolve key accounting issues impacting the Company, including new transactions and operations as well as new accounting pronouncements.
* Utilize operational and financial information to identify risks and opportunities to enhance overall operating results.
* Assist in the review, development and updating of VFS financial directives, guidelines, procedures and control measures to ensure that all transactions are properly controlled, tracked and reported in accordance with Volvo and VFS Financial Policies and Procedures and International Financial Reporting Standards.
* Provide training and guidance in accounting and financial reporting in accordance with IFRS, the FPP and VFS global policies as needed.
* Promote and enhance sharing of best practices in financial reporting between VFS markets to ensure continual improvement.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director Global Controlling. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has an effective level of ambition and ability to understand team and corporate objectives, demonstrates superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills as well as ability handling confidential information and working with a high level of integrity and ethics. You have also proven experience including problem solving, research and analysis.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
* Bachelor or Master's degree in Accounting or Finance.
* Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and/or MBA preferred.
* +10 years progressive experience in financial reporting, accounting or business analysis preferably in the financial services industry, including:
* Controllership level responsibilities
* Proven leadership skills demonstrated by successful managerial experience.
* In-depth knowledge of lease accounting in a large corporation is desired.
* Multi-national corporate work experience required.
* Solid working knowledge of accounting principles, financial information systems, consolidation accounting rules and procedures.
* Proven organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast paced, demanding environment.
Strong evidence of personal initiative and outstanding communication skills.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you
Last Application Date : 05-17-2024
