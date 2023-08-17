Controller
2023-08-17
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
About the job
We are looking for a team member to join the Group Controlling team. It's Group Controlling's mission to ensure a smooth monthly Group closing process and to deliver high-quality financial reporting and analysis to Group management and other stakeholders. To achieve this we focus on process improvements, automation and digitalization.
You will play an important role in this, by identifying gaps and improvement areas in the Accounting-to-Reporting and Finance-to-Manage processes and by working together with other stakeholders to implement solutions.
You will take on full ownership of some of the Group closing processes, which means you will be first point of contact and will drive continuous improvements of these processes. Outside of the closing process you will participate in different Group projects, giving you the opportunity to build a broad network, to develop your project managing skills and to have a direct impact on the Group financial processes.
In this role you will be reporting to the Group Controlling Manager and you will be based in Group Center in Sickla (Stockholm), Sweden.
To succeed, you will need
You are a process-minded person who is driven by always finding a better way. You are an analytical and solution-oriented thinker who is not afraid of trying new ways of working. You like working with data and analytics and you are curious to explore new technologies.
You have experience from working with financial and business analysis. Controlling experience within the Atlas Copco Group is a big plus as you will be able to bring your operational experience to the table.
Experience from working with IT systems from a functional of technical perspective is also considered a plus. More specifically, experience with GPS, Polaris, SAP HANA, SQL, VBA and/or Power BI would be a great advantage. An interest in IT applications and the ability to learn how to work with them is a prerequisite.
You have a university degree in Finance, Business Administration or similar. Because communication is key, both with stakeholders outside the team but also within the team, your English is excellent both written and spoken.
In return, we offer you
You will be welcomed in a dynamic team where you will find the opportunity to further extend your network and to get exposure to different levels of the organization.
You will have the potential to realize your ideas and to truly make an impact on the Group's financial processes. The position will bring new challenges and great opportunities to learn and further develop your competences.
You will be in direct contact with Group management, Business Areas and Divisions, so you will have great opportunities to extend your network and to further develop your career within the Atlas Copco Group.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco AB
