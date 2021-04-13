Controller - Insamlingsstift Kvinna Till Kvinna - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Controller
Insamlingsstift Kvinna Till Kvinna / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Kvinna till Kvinna is looking for a versatile Controller to come join us at our Head Office in Stockholm. Do you have experience of various tasks within accounting, control and follow-up? Do you share our beliefs that the future is equal? Then you might be our new colleague!
Deadline for applying is April 26th, 2021.
The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation has defended women's rights since 1993. For every woman's right to be safe and to be heard. Today we are one of the world's leading women's rights organisations, working directly in areas affected by war and conflict to strengthen women's influence and power. We work closely together with over 150 local partner organisations across 20 countries to end violence against women, reach lasting peace and close the gender gap once and for all. The future is equal. And together, we are change.
About the job
Controller is a position within the Finance Department at our Head Office in Stockholm. The department consists of 8 people and reports to the Head of Finance. The Controller works closely with employees in our Programme Offices and has primarily an advisory and a controlling role in the financial parts of grants.
As a Controller, you are responsible for the following key tasks.
Interim payments and monitoring, tuning, controlling, and reporting of the grants to Kvinna till Kvinna.
Projects economic administration: from budgets to financial statements
Quality assurance of donor agreements
Preparing financial reports for donor agreements, as well as coordinating the audits of donor agreements
Review partner organisations' contracts and budgets
Review the terms of reference for the audits, the auditor's report and audit remedy for partner organisations.
About you
For this position we are looking for someone structured, who has the ability to plan, organise and prioritise the work in an efficient way. You are detail oriented and take great pride in complying with the quality standards needed for the financial work tasks. You take responsibility for the common result of the organisation.
You need to at least have
Three years' experience of qualified financial work
Proven experience in accounting
Proven experience in working with grants
University degree in economics, or equivalent knowledge acquired in another way.
Very good computer skills, preferably in project management and any business system, we use Xledger.
Fluency in both English and Swedish
Merits
Experience of working with grant reporting with Sida and the EU.
Experience in working with anti-corruption.
Terms & conditions and what we offer
This is a full-time position for a fixed period of time starting in June 2021 and ending in February 2022. The position is based in Stockholm and travel may occur. Goal-oriented working hours applies.
Please also note that due to the nature of the work only women (legal and/or self-identified) applicants will be considered. Otherwise, we strive for diversity.
Application
Deadline for application is 26th April
For application please visit our career site at jobs.kvinnatillkvinna.se
You can chose to write the application in English or in Swedish.
Questions
For information on the recruitment process, please contact HR Officer Filippa Klintberg at hr@kvinnatillkvinna.se
Representatives for the local unions:
Joyce Najm Widell, Akavia, joyce.najm@kvinnatillkvinna.se and Ludmila Stefankova, Unionen ludmila.stefankova@kvinnatillkvinna.se
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Insamlingsstift Kvinna Till Kvinna
Slakthusplan 3
12162 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5689355
