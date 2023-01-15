Controller - Global Supply Chain
2023-01-15
Are you the controller that we are looking for? If you enjoy being analytical and engaged while finding solutions to our business topics, this might be the perfect role for you!
ABOUT YOU
As a Global Supply Chain Controller, you will be a part of HMS's Global Supply Chain management team and report to our Global Supply Manager. You will also work close to our Group Finance organization and our international business units.
This role will contain business Controlling for Supply Chain, drive and develop relevant support with financial basis, analysis and proposals for improvements within each responsibility and process!
ABOUT THE ROLE
Among other areas, you will focus on standard cost calculations, transfer pricing, continuous follow up of Supply Chain operations, produce and analyze KPI reports and various ad-hoc analyzes.
You will be responsible for monthly reporting, budgets, and forecasts for the Global Supply Organization.
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Patrik Arvidsson, paa@hms.se
If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Business Partner Louise Odin, Loo@hms.se
