Control Systems Engineer / Vehicle Motion Control Engineer
2024-01-29
We are expanding our team of skilled control engineers to strengthen our current services within Vehicle Motion Control in Gothenburg. We are looking for you who want to be part of this journey!
Who are we?
Combine Control Systems is a leading supplier of high-quality engineering services within Data Science and AI, Software development, and Control Systems. We help our customers bring their products to the market on time, at a predictable cost, and high quality. We offer varied challenges at the bleeding edge of technology, an inspiring working environment, and enthusiastic colleagues. We are now looking for a technical expert within the domain of Vehicle Motion Control to our Gothenburg office to take on even more fun and challenging projects, both in-house and at customer sites. We have offices in Gothenburg, Lund, and Linköping, with our headquarter being in Gothenburg.
What can we offer?
Exciting assignments within various industries, ranging from the automotive industry to the railway industry. The flexibility of taking on the most exciting assignments without being locked to a single product. The possibility of taking on projects together with, and learning from, our colleagues who are enthusiastic about control systems, Data Science, and AI. The flexibility and friendly atmosphere of a smaller company. Our employees describe their work as dynamic and highly mentally stimulating. They say that they appreciate the opportunity to work with new inspiring tasks, and projects and expand their knowledge in a supportive and helpful way.
Which skills do you need to join the team?
We are looking for someone with extensive and hands-on experience within the field of vehicle motion control for automotive applications. We believe you have experience from model based design and are a true believer that virtual verification is the way to go. We believe that you appreciate working within, or leading project teams. You like having fun and respect and trust your team as much as your knowledge. For us, personality speaks loudest and we are strong believers that knowledge can be taught.
Qualifications
• Master's degree or PhD in relevant field.
• Extensive experience from the field of Vehicle Motion Control
• Experience from several of the following:
• Stability Control, Vehicle State Estimation, Longitudinal Control, Lateral Control
• MPC, EKF, UKF, Kalman Filter
• Matlab/Simulink, Dymola, Modelon Impact, FMU, Co-simulation
• Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
Who are you?
We believe that you are positive and social. For you, the work-life balance is important and you like to share your hobbies and interests which you are passionate about with others. You believe in never stop learning and love the challenge that comes with it.
If you want to join our team, do not hesitate to apply!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Combine Control Systems AB
(org.nr 556674-5484), https://combine.se/ Arbetsplats
Combine Kontakt
Filip Petersson filip.petersson@combine.se
8427810