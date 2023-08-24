Control System Integrator
Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-08-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telescope Services AB i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
We are now looking for Control System Integrators with experience in EPICS.
Responsibilities:
Analysis and definition of requirements for different control systems
Architecture and design of control system components
Implementation and test of control system components
Maintenance, support, and improvements of delivered components
Quality control and regulatory compliance of deliverables
Requirements:
BSc in Engineering Physics, Automation, Mechatronics, or Electrical Engineering
Experience in EPICS-based control system integration
4+ years of experience in developing, integrating and commissioning PLC based control systems
Experience in verification and validation of control systems
Excellent oral and written English skills
Good to have:
MSc in Engineering Physics, Automation, Mechatronics, or Electrical Engineering
Experience and knowledge of HMI/OPI development
Experience from working with configuration management tools, source code management tools, and version control systems (preferably git)
Experience from complex, international, technical - and/or scientific projects
Experience from collaborative electronic tools such as Jira and Confluence
Experience from working in an international environment
Knowledge of additional European languages
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-22
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-CSI-230221". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telescope Services AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
8054720