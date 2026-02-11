Control system engineer Electrical control
2026-02-11
A Snapshot of Your Day
Step into the role of Control System Engineer (Electrical Control) and drive Gas Turbine projects alongside a global team. Support control engineers and work directly with customers in energy and oil & gas, ensuring solutions meet technical standards and customer needs. Implement grid code functionalities, synchronization functions, turbine governor logic, and manage active/reactive load sharing for new turbine orders. Your expertise helps deliver reliable, innovative energy solutions every day.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Implement country-specific grid code and deadnet closing functions.
* Manage active and reactive load sharing for gas turbines.
* Set up and switch functionalities for different grid sizes.
* Adapt control logic for Automatic Voltage Regulators and support black start scenarios.
* Collaborate with other disciplines to deliver integrated solutions.
* Participate in meetings, review specifications, and create project documentation.
* Guide electrical signal interfaces between GT controllers and master controllers.
* Contribute to projects delivering PMS systems.
What You Bring
* Degree in automation or electrical engineering, or equivalent experience.
* Experience with control systems technology, ideally Siemens PCS7 or T3000.
* Knowledge of gas turbine control systems, governor functionality, and ancillary systems.
* Familiarity with Automatic Voltage Regulators and power management systems.
* Strong problem-solving skills and structured work approach.
* Fluent in English; other languages are a plus.
* Self-driven and eager to learn.
About the Team
You join a group of engineers focused on advanced control solutions for gas turbines. The team works with customers and partners to deliver reliable, high-quality projects. Collaboration and continuous improvement drive the team's mission.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
not later than 2026-03-12.
, id nr 290286 not later than 2026-03-12.
Ongoing selection is applied; the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Azra Masic on azra.masic@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
