Control System Engineer

Who are we?
Recas is in an expansive phase with many large projects in the pipeline.
We need to expand our team with you engineers who not only want to work with advanced technology in a constantly changing environment but who also wants to be part of the mission of Recas in the quest to become Trestad's best employer.
Our motto "The employees are Recas priority" is something that shows in everything we do. We are a gathering place for engineers who want to develop, become part of a cohesive team and help grow our customers, and now we need you.
Do you want to be part of the Recas family?
Your tasks:
You will primarily be involved in the development of new products and accessories. Your will participate in development projects and be responsible for the development and verification of new software features using your control engineering knowledge. You will also work on maintaining existing software through modifications and improvements. In this position, you will closely collaborate with programming and laboratory personnel. The role may also involve providing support to other functions within the company and analyzing log data and data simulations.
Who are you?
We are looking for a university engineer who is curious, proactive, and seeks to understand the bigger picture. To successfully address the problems and tasks involved in the role of a control engineer, you need to be a skilled problem solver who is analytical, detail oriented, and takes responsibility for completing your tasks.
We prefer if you are a communicative person who seeks creative challenges and has a genuine interest in technology, especially in systems engineering solutions. Experience in the HVAC field and/or building heat pumps is advantageous, as is experience in control engineering. You should be proficient in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
To work at Recas
The job at Recas is unlike any other consulting or engineering job. Although we are well established and have been around for 10 years, we have a start-up mentality and a (verging on crazy) hunger to grow and get bigger. The start-up mentality keeps us alert and keeps us always looking forward and upward, while being humbled by every success and milestone we achieve.
Your potential future workplace is our fantastic bright premises located in the middle of the mecca of industry - Innovatum Trollhättan, just 11 minutes bus ride from the travel center. Here we sit surrounded by competence and inspiration from the industry's experts. This is the place for growth and success so take that step into the unknown, into Recas and take advantage of our incredible benefits and working conditions. We are waiting for you. What are you waiting for?
