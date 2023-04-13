Control System Engineer
2023-04-13
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Control engineers are the ultimate problem solvers, using math and science to design and optimize systems that run our world smoothly and efficiently. Are you ready to join us?
Mpya Sci & Tech is built by and for engineers. We have created a company where you as an Mployee always are in focus. In everything we do, we strive to create a high degree of involvement and to be sensitive to our Mployees ideas about their future work and careers, not by empty words, but through real actions. Building a strong collective culture with favorable conditions for you as employee and finding the assignment where you can be passionate and develop yourself with balance in life. That is how we do it!
Role description and work tasks
As a control system engineer you contribute to identifying and maturing new control system concepts including algorithms, software and hardware. Your main target is to build knowledge and confidence in new solutions and prepare for introduction into future products. You mainly participate in technology development projects where you design, implement and test control algorithms in complete systems. You may also be involved in research projects with external collaboration and explore new innovative control concepts. Solutions are implemented in software and applied to for example combustion engines, drivelines and hybrid or electric propulsion systems in our assignment for our customers.
Who are you
• You have experience in developing control systems for som kind of smart system or programming of motor controls or similar is meriting. If you've engineered measurements and analytics of signals and systems in control systems you're close to an unrealistically perfect fit.
• You have a BSc in computer sciences or mechatronics but equally important experience from Matlab/Simulink & C++ and experience from running simulations on your solutions.
• You work willingly not only in Python, but also sometimes in C
• You are a teamplayer who value to learn from colleagues and at the same time teach them your own best tricks
• You enjoy life and want to get to know and spend time with the fantastic people at Mpya Sci & Tech, because we want to know you!
Who we are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
We believe that the real talents are the individuals who dare to develop throughout their lives. With long experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we have created a forward-leaning and edgy company, in our own way. Come and flourish together with us in Gothenburg and Stockholm. At a world-class employer.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
For questions you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Patrik Artman, +46 733 908035. Most welcome with your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-13
