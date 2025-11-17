Control Panel Tester
ABB AB / Datajobb / Västerås
2025-11-17
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your Role and Responsibilities
At ABB Machines in Västerås, we design and manufacture world-class high-efficiency motors and generators delivered to customers around the globe. We are now looking for a Control Panel Tester to join our production team and play a key role in ensuring that every control panel to our machine meets our customers' expectations.
As a Control Panel Tester you will be part of a close-knit team responsible for the final testing and verification of our customized control panel to our electrical machines before delivery. You will work in a technically challenging and varied environment, performing testing, measurements, and verifying PLC and protection relay program. You will also have the opportunity to meet and collaborate directly with customers from all over the world who visit our facilities to witness final acceptance tests (FAT).
Your key responsibilities will include:
Perform final testing of control panels, including electrical setup, measurement, and verifying PLC and protection relay program
Troubleshoot and identify electrical and program issues in control panels.
Collaborate with designers, production staff, and meeting customers during the testing process.
Actively contribute to continuous improvement and safety initiatives within the testing department.
Qualifications for the role
Experience in testing or commissioning of electrical equipment, involving control panels or test systems, supported by education in electrical power engineering, automation, or control technology.
Solid understanding of PLC programming, electrical schematics, and control systems, as well as motor control principles such as start/stop, variable speed drives, and protection systems.
Practical hands-on skills in wiring, adjustment, and troubleshooting of electrical control panels, together with proficiency in electrical measurement techniques (multimeter, insulation tester; experience with FREJA/Sverker or other signal generator systems is an advantage).
A structured and safety-conscious approach to work, with the ability to document test results, communicate clearly, and collaborate effectively with both colleagues and customers
Good command of Swedish and English, both spoken and written; good knowledge of Microsoft Office.
Willingness to work a 2-shift schedule, with occasional night shifts during peak production periods.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Hiring Manager Alice Braaten, +4672-464 42 68 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4673- 077 05 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4676- 769 80 0; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670- 396 00 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundststedt, +4672-461 23 43.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is December 5.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Elmotorgatan 2
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2
9608490