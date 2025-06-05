Control & Power Systems Engineer to global company in Västerås
2025-06-05
With the purpose to advancing a sustainable energy future for all our client bring power to homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Now they are looking for you, who wants to join their team and collaborate with exceptional individuals and make a real impact on our communities and society.
Our client Our client, who is a global and world leading actor within their domain, strongly believe in the long-term sustainability of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology. This technology facilitates energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, making it suitable for transmitting energy over long distances and connecting electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology addresses electricity quality issues and contributes to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the most realistic energy transmission alternative.
About the role As a Control System Performance Engineer, you will support the development and delivery of control solutions for FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission Systems) converters. Your work will include analyzing customer requirements, defining control strategies, performing simulations (using PSCAD, RTDS, Hidraw), and supporting factory testing and commissioning. You will collaborate closely with R&D, project managers, and other engineering teams throughout the project lifecycle to ensure dynamic performance meets grid code requirements. The role requires working both independently and in a team within an international, multidisciplinary environment.
Requirements for the job
Master's or PhD in Electrical Engineering or similar
Extensive experience (ideally 15+ years) in power systems and control system analysis
Strong knowledge of control theory for high-power converters
Hands-on experience with PSCAD, RTDS, and control system development tools like Hidraw or equivalents
Experience in project execution from tender phase to commissioning
Fluent English, both written and spoken, knowledge of Swedish is considered an advantage
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a dynamic environment
Other Information
Location: You will primarily be based at the office in Västerås. There is possibility to work remotely from the Stockholm and Gothenburg offices. During certain parts of the project, you will need to be on-site at the office in Västerås on a daily basis for testing and commissioning
Start date: Immediately
Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months before you have the opportunity to transition to employment with our client Ersättning
