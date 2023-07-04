Control and Automation Engineer - R&D
2023-07-04
We are building a state-of-the-art facility and a world-class team of technologists for R&D into next-generation battery cells, and we are now looking for a Control and Automation Engineer to make it happen. You will design, develop, and implement control systems for our R&D equipment and prototype lab. We are a diverse engineering team in a fast-changing environment with a common goal to enable the future of energy.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What You'll Do
You will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing control systems for our R&D equipment and prototype lab.
- Develop PLC programs for control systems
- Design inhouse capabilities of battery cell development tools
- Troubleshoot and maintain control systems
- Work with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of control systems
- Ensure compliance with safety regulations
Your Background
To be successful in this role you should have experience with PLC programming and have track-record of successful implementation of advanced automation systems in relevant industries. As a person you are self-going, solution oriented with a passion for solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way. You have the ability to work well with others in a multi-cultural team environment, as well as independently. We believe that you have:
- Master or Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or related field
- 3+ years of experience in control system design and implementation
- Experience with PLC programming, Siemens, Beckhoff, ABB or other
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills in English
- Experience and interest in equipment design & process development
Please note that we will soon leave for vacation and during that period the handling time for your application will unfortunately increase. For this job, you may have to wait until the end of August for feedback.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
