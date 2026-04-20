Contribute to Building Our Brand - Student Opportunity
Sick Ivp AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Linköping Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Linköping
2026-04-20
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
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At SICK Linköping, we develop cutting-edge software for 2D and 3D cameras, as well as comprehensive systems for robot control, primarily used in factory and logistics automation. Whether it's scanning your luggage tag at the airport, inspecting the milk packaging in your fridge, or sorting the package waiting for you to pick up, our technology is at work.
As an innovation center for Machine Vision, SICK Linköping is home to 100 dedicated employees who are passionate about image processing and visualization. We are part of a leading global company, providing world-class sensors and solutions for industrial applications. Together with our colleagues worldwide, we form a team of 10,000 employees, with our headquarters based in Germany.
Our employees are our most valuable asset. Hiring and retaining the right talent is essential to our continued success and our ability to engage the brightest minds. To support our efforts in employer branding and social media communication, we are currently seeking a part-time student employee, approximately one day per week.
About the job and the skills required
Your primary responsibility is to convey our work ethos and award-winning company culture to inspiring content and marketing material, that will be used for internal and external employer branding.
To succeed your engagement and presence during internal and external employer branding events is a necessity. You will collect stories and photos and turn this into content for social media, internal communication, and employer branding marketing material.
You will act in a project management role where the success will depend on your social and organizational skills to engage your colleagues and lead the work from idea to execution. It's therefore beneficial if you have previous experience from marketing and/or communication in social media or at least are active in social media yourself.
You need fluency in English and the ability to communicate effortlessly in a contemporary tone and use digital tools unhindered.
Your profile and availability
As a person, you are creative, organized and brave. You dare to express your ideas, take on tasks without hesitation and conduct your tasks in a structured way. You are not afraid to contact new people and contribute in a positive way to our great atmosphere in the workplace.
You need to be able to spend about 8 hours per week to contribute in this role and we prefer it if you have at least one year left in your studies.
We offer flexibility regarding the start date for this position. Depending on your availability, you may begin either at the start of the summer or after the summer period.What we offer you
We give vision to automation - and intelligence to machines.
We are very proud of being a healthy and attractive workplace. We have consistently been recognized as one of the best workplaces in Sweden according to the Great Place to Work survey. We actively work to reduce our climate footprint and engage in various initiatives to contribute to society and enhance diversity at our workplace.
More information
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Sarah Lantz, HR Business Partner, at sarah.lantz@sick.se
or by phone at 073-910 99 37.
We continuously review applications and hire as soon as we find the perfect match, so don't miss the chance to apply today. We are looking forward to receiving your application no later than may 10, 2026! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sick Ivp AB
(org.nr 556257-8723)
Wallenbergs gata 4 (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Sick Ivp Kontakt
Rekryterare
Rebecka Wibäck rebecka.wibaeck@sick.se Jobbnummer
9864211