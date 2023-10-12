Contracts Specialist
2023-10-12
Northvolt has several exciting job offers for Contracts Specialists and Senior Contracts Specialists to join our bold and passionate construction execution team based in Skellefteå, Sweden.
We are looking for dedicated Contracts Specialists and Senior Contracts Specialists to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future and help us make oil history. By joining us, you will be a key player in ramping up Construction execution and contribute to expanding one of the first large scale European battery factories.
This role will allow you to be a part of the Construction team, managing the Contracts Strategy and implementation of the factory through to the start of production. As a Contracts Specialist you will safeguard Northvolt through proper Contract administration and management whilst also minimising project risks through applying the best commercial and contractual management practices.
About the team:
You will be an integral part of the Project Execution Team and work intimately with the Program, Project Management, Engineering and Procurement teams.
You will manage and lead the Clients Owners Representatives and Contractors to carry out the Contract administration management of all construction projects on the Ett campus.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
-
Review, comment and administer proposals, drafts, negotiation and executed contracts.
-
Review, comment and administer project and contractor change management.
-
Review and control the monthly invoicing
-
Ensure management of project setup, Contractors and monthly reporting.
-
Monitoring and appraising the performance of the Contractors and Consultants.
The persons we are looking for are passionate, bold, excellent flexible, curious and eager to learn and grow within Northvolt. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story and see the results of your work, and be able to grow within Northvolt. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humour.
Apply with CV and cover letter and/or or your Linkedin.
Position requirements
- BSc/MSc in Engineering/Quantity Surveying or Construction Management or equivalent.
- Minimum of 3 years' related experience for Contracts Specialists.
- Minimum of 7 years' related experience for Senior Contracts Specialists.
- Experience in cost management areas, estimating, pre-contract, post contract and final account is of advantage.
- Excellent communication & presentation skills.
- Analytical skills.
- Passion and enthusiasm for project Execution, Construction and Commercial/Contract.
Bonus points for:
- You are a team player, that loves to be in an international environment where good relationships and stakeholder management is key to achieve results.
- You are highly organized and result-driven.
- You are eager contribute and grow within a fast passed organization like Northvolt.
- You act proactively and have a can-do attitude that goes beyond expectations.
- Proficient in MS suite, BIM 360, Power Bi and Power Query or equivalent.
- You have experience in Swedish Contract Forms "AB Contracts" and EPC/EPCM Contracts.
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559015-8894), http://northvolt.com/ Arbetsplats
Northvolt Jobbnummer
8186761