Contracts Manager, Gavle
Collen AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen AB i Stockholm
Collen Construction is a family-owned business established in 1810 and holds a place within the Tier One construction companies in Ireland. The company has successfully tendered and negotiated projects for a range of clients including large multi-national corporations, private companies, local and state authorities.
The successful candidate will be joining a company with an unrivalled reputation for excellence and who was recently ranked 7th in The Sunday Independent 'Ireland's 150 Best Employers 2021' - The Sunday Independent/Statista 2021.
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the Project Director and Construction Director, as required your key responsibilities are: -
Agreeing project objectives
Providing advice on the management of projects
Attending pre-tender and tender handover meetings
Planning projects to ensure they are programmed for successful delivery and the aims of the project are met
Delivery of pre-site meetings to the site team
Ensuring site team compliance with Company policies and procedures
Making sure the project is running in accordance to the programme and on budget
Implementing risk management processes, review risk registers and check risk controls
Ensuring an efficient construction site
Delivering projects with the highest quality and ensuring that QA documents are produced and maintained
Representing the interests of the client and Collen
Producing and analysing progress reports, updated costs and forecasts
Budgeting resources and implementing forward planning
Reviewing CVRs on a monthly basis with the project team and implementing necessary actions
Managing and monitoring sub-contractors to ensure Company processes and procedures are adhered to
Overseeing the accounting, costing and billing to ensure the project is on budget
Co-ordinating the various professional people working on a project
Setting the highest possible standards of leadership in promotion of health and safety procedures and best practice
Ensuring compliance with Company procedures and legal bonds for safe construction at all times
Allocating health and safety responsibilities in accordance with the Company's Safety Statement, checking understanding of the roles and providing training as necessary
Building and maintaining relationships with both the client and external customers
Leading meetings with the customer and report on progress to date
Ensuring that works are carried out in a manner that minimizes community impact.
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer the necessary paperwork. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
E-post: jobs@collen.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Contracts Manager, Gavle". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), http://www.collen.com
Rehnsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8004780