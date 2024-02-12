Contracts Manager for our client in Boden
2024-02-12
Arbetsuppgifter
We are looking for someone who has experience working with construction contracts, specifically in the area of civil structural work. The company has a clear vision for how they want to engage with various stakeholders, and they are committed to improving our procurement and contracting processes. The Contract Manager will play a key role in working with the technical and procurement teams to negotiate contracts and effectively manage risk.
Your role will involve managing various aspects of the contracts, including commercial, technical, and tactical elements. You will need to have a comprehensive understanding of these aspects and be able to consider the viewpoints of different stakeholders. It is important that you approach your work systematically, working confidently and with foresight. Collaboration with your team will be key as you search for the best solutions, respecting different attitudes, perspectives, and cultural backgrounds.
Responsibilities
• Initial contact for any inquiries related to business contracts; addressing and resolving any contract-related concerns before and after the contract is finalized.
• Taking charge of managing contract projects in your specific area, implementing a system of close monitoring and control over the contractors.
• Creating negotiation strategies in collaboration with a team from various departments, leading intricate contract negotiations, strategic projects, and customer meetings for the equipment supply.
• Utilize your expertise in contract knowledge and past contract projects to advise the procurement and technical team on enhancing contract concepts and business models.
• Identify and evaluate areas of risk throughout contract negotiations and the duration of the contract, working closely with internal colleagues as needed.
Requirements
• A bachelor's degree in engineering, economics, law, or a related field.
• Previous experience in managing projects, with a focus on contract management.
• Strong skills in negotiating complex deals and contracts.
• Experience working in cross-functional, diverse, global teams and the ability to effectively to engage and influence decision makers at all levels.
• A passion for working with contracts and contract details, along with excellent presentation skills.
• The skill to reach agreements with all parties involved in complicated technical and legal issues through compromising.
• Having a strong emphasis on business, being solution-oriented and skilled in identifying and resolving contractual matters.
• Experienced in negotiating with clients in complex situations, with the ability to persuade and convince.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Start of the assignment: 2024-02-19
End of the assignment: 2024-12-31
Deadline: 2024-02-16
Location: Boden
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company. Sway Sourcing has a management team and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find candidates who quickly become an asset to the companies.
