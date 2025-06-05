Contracts Manager - Södertälje, Stockholm
2025-06-05
, Södertälje
We're Hiring: Contracts Manager - Södertälje, Stockholm.
Join Aurora Construction Consultancy as a Contracts Manager and support the successful execution of capital projects through robust contract management practices.
Location: Södertälje (On-site 3 days/week) - Other time at Aurora office in Slussen
Engagement: Full-Time
Start Date: August/September
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with Procurement and Project Management to draft, negotiate, and manage various project-related contracts.
Monitor contract compliance, manage contract changes, and support dispute resolution.
Maintain contract records and documentation to ensure traceability.
Create contract management plans and standard procedures tailored to capital projects in Sweden.
Mentor project teams on best practices in contract administration.
Work on process improvements and lessons learned across projects.
Required Skills and Experience:
Degree in Engineering, Construction Management, or Law.
Proven experience in contract management, ideally within capital projects.
Strong negotiation, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to manage multiple stakeholders and service providers.
Legal and procurement understanding relevant to project contracts.
Desirable:
Bio-pharmaceutical or international project experience.
Professional accreditation and hands-on contract management experience.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-05
E-post: info@aurora.cc
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Aurora Construction Consultancy AB
(org.nr 556846-6162)
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us: info@aurora.cc +46812879900 Jobbnummer
