Contracted Advisor(s) - Management Consultancy
Nibura Consultancy Trade And Investment AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nibura Consultancy Trade And Investment AB i Göteborg
Nibura AB, a Management Consultancy firm specializing in international business development, M&A, corporate finance, and new market entrance tasks, is seeking a Contracted Advisor to bring new leads from Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Develop and execute a strategy to identify and engage potential clients in Sweden.
Build and maintain strong relationships with key decision-makers in target companies.
Identify potential opportunities for Nibura AB to provide value to clients through our services.
Coordinate with the Nibura AB team to ensure successful onboarding and delivery of services to new clients.
Provide regular updates on progress and success in lead generation efforts.
Qualifications:
Experience in business development, sales, or a related field.
A track record of success in lead generation and closing deals.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Ability to work independently and manage time effectively.
Knowledge of the Swedish market and business landscape is a plus.
Compensation:
The Contracted Advisor position offers a fixed salary plus commissions based on the successful acquisition of new clients. The exact compensation package will be discussed during the interview process.
If you are passionate about business development and have a desire to work with a dynamic and growing consultancy firm, please apply today. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-04
E-post: careers@nibura.se Arbetsgivare Nibura Consultancy Trade and Investment AB
(org.nr 559154-6352) Arbetsplats
Nibura Consultancy Trade & Investment AB Kontakt
Burak Basara burak.basara@nibura.se Jobbnummer
7621621