Contract Specialist
2024-01-23
Preem is currently seeking a Contract Specialist to join our team with placements in Lysekil and Gothenburg. We are looking for an individual who is ready to take responsibility for and ensure the quality of contract management in our transformation projects. Are you a person with several years of experience coordinating, preparing, reviewing and administering contracts? An analytical individual with attention to detail and a preference for structure? Do you have a background in the oil & gas or petrochemical industry?
If the above description fits you, then you are likely the candidate we are searching for, and this exciting role as a Contract Specialist at Preem could be your next challenge!
Preem is Sweden's largest fuel company with a vision to lead the transformation towards a sustainable society. By 2035, Preem aims to produce 5 million cubic meters of renewable fuels and be climate-neutral throughout the entire value chain.
Our refineries are among the most modern and environmentally friendly in Europe, with a refining capacity of over 18 million cubic meters per year. We refine and sell fuel, heating and lubricating oil and other products to companies and private individuals. We have a nationwide service network with roughly 520 filling stations for private and professional traffic. Preem AB has approximately 1,500 employees, of which 1,100 work at the refineries. For the full year 2022, Preem's turnover was SEK 161 billion.
The role
In collaboration with a competent project team, you will be responsible for coordinating, preparing, reviewing, and administering contracts in transformation projects. Your main responsibilities include daily administration of the EPCM contract, supporting Preem's project team with contract-related matters, and ensuring that contracts align with project goals. You will also handle contract-related issues, changes, claims, and payments throughout the project lifecycle.
Main tasks:
Administer the EPCM contract on a daily basis and ensure Preem's project team adheres to the contract.
Support Preem's project team with contract-related questions.
Review/approve monthly payment applications and issue payment certificates.
Review proposed procurement strategy, contracts, etc., and prepare recommendations for approval by the Project Procurement Manager.
Coordinate the signing of final contracts.
Participate in meetings to monitor the implementation of construction contracts and EPCM management.
Experience and Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a legal/economic/technical education at the university level or equivalent experience gained through many years of work experience. To be eligible for the position, you should have substantial experience in drafting and administering contracts. Industry experience in the oil and gas sector is advantageous. You should be accustomed to negotiating with suppliers and have excellent language skills in English, both spoken and written.
We highly value your personal qualities. You should be an individual with good analytical skills, an appreciation for structure, precision, and attention to detail. The ability to work both independently and in a team is crucial.
This position involves travel within and outside Sweden, so a valid B driver's license is a requirement.
As Preem is a classified company, a security check with a register review may be conducted when necessary. The security check will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the security protection law. For Sweden, an approved ID document should be presented. Preem has a policy of conducting alcohol and drug tests on all final candidates.
Offer
You will become an essential part of Preem - a workplace characterized by a welcoming atmosphere, trust in employees, and the ambition to be the best in the industry regarding sustainability. Here, you will experience freedom with responsibility and often get the chance to be involved in entire processes - from start to finish. It is essential that you share our values of responsibility, innovation, and inclusion, as they form the basis of everything we do.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Roger Tännström at +46 073 504 10 11 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
