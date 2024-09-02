Contract Responsible for the In-Service Support team needed!
2024-09-02
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
The In-Service Support Contracts Department is a newly established organization with the aim to initiate, drive and develop the aftersales and service support opportunities within Business Unit Missile Systems. We are now searching for a Contract Responsibles for all customer support contracts within our portfolio. The context is an international arena with close cooperation with international customers and partners.
The Contract Responsible governs our contractual obligations towards the customer and ensures that all conditions are fulfilled in order to successfully deliver customer contracts on time and budget. To initiate, maintain and develop relations, both internally and with customers and partners is an important ingredient in the job.
The work is done in a team context and you will work closely with project managers, line managers and other Business Unit functions and teams to secure business execution and to evolve future business and support capabilities. .
You will work with experienced professionals in an environment that depends on the necessity of close cooperation between several commercial as well as technical roles, functions and partners. You will be a key stakeholder and member contributing in the Winning Business process as well as in the Executing Business process. Close cooperation is also applicable with Marketing & Sales as well as Commercial & Business Support within Business Unit Missile Systems, especially during the Winning Business process.
Your profile
We put great importance on personal characteristics for this role and that you have well developed management skills spiced with commercial and business experiences and mindset, preferably in an international context. Negotiation skills, with associated sense for diplomacy, d Drive and integrity , are also important properties in your character.
You have the ability to motivate and enthuse teams and individuals. To succeed you need to have excellent networking and communication skills. You are a confident communicator in both Swedish and English and you share information in a clear and relevant manner, both verbally and in writing.
We believe that you thrive in an environment where you can be part of and contribute to the development of new ways how to better support our customers. We believe that you possess an innovative, curious and optimistic mindset with a can-do-attitude.
It is a merit if you have relevant international experience from the defence industry or have an aftersales background in a similar role with experience in capture, understand and deliver translating customer needs or requirements to functions and activities.
We believe that you have a university or college degree.
We put great emphasis in trust, transparency and collaboration and have a strong belief that a sound culture is the foundation in creating high performing teams.This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
