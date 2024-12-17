Contract Operations Agent
At Lynk & Co, we're not just about cars-we're about rethinking mobility and making bold moves. Our Contract Operations Team is at the heart of ensuring smooth sailing (or driving!) for our subscription fleet services. From contract management to compliance, every detail matters as we pave the way for seamless customer experiences.
This is your chance to take ownership of contracts that drive our subscription services and be a vital link in our dynamic team.
We're hiring across Europe! Join our team in: Göteborg | Berlin | Madrid | Amsterdam | Antwerpen | Milano | Paris
What You'll Be Driving
Manage customer contracts: Oversee subscription fleet agreements, ensuring every detail is accurate, compliant, and aligned with our high standards.
Support fleet operations: Work closely with internal teams to onboard customers, manage contracts, and keep everything running smoothly.
Ensure compliance: Be the go-to expert for contract policies and legal requirements, ensuring everything is above board.
Lead repossession coordination: Take charge of repossession cases, collaborating with law enforcement, third parties, and internal stakeholders to resolve issues effectively.
What you should have
Experience in contract management, fleet operations, or a related field.
Sharp attention to detail and excellent multitasking skills.
Strong communication skills for building relationships with clients and cross-functional teams.
Problem-solving expertise and professionalism in handling sensitive situations.
Having experience in the car rental industry is an advantage
Why You'lllove It Here
You thrive in a fast-moving environment and stay calm under pressure.
You have a knack for bringing structure to complex processes and driving efficiency.
You're collaborative, innovative, and committed to delivering excellence every step of the way.
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link:Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CVwritten in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible but latest 15th January. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
