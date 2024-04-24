Contract Manufacturing Manager, Emea (temporary Position)
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
Would you like to work for a global company with innovative and tasty products that are good for your health and for the planet!? Does it sound interesting to strategically develop our relations with our contract manufacturers but at the same time ensure operational excellence every day ensuring we supply our products into our markets? Do you want to create long-term value for Oatly by strengthening the collaboration across regions and towards key suppliers?
If so, we are happy to tell you that we are looking for a Contract Manufacturing Manager!
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Oatly uses Contract Manufacturers in addition to in-house production, for meeting demand in product formats and capacity. As Contract Manufacturing Manager your mission is to secure competitiveness by continuously improving supplier's performance, cost management, complexity reduction and supply market leverage and to create long-term value for Oatly by strengthen the collaboration across regions and towards key suppliers to ensure further growth by capturing innovation and supplier's capabilities. In addition to this, you will lead and coordinate the work on Cost Competitiveness, Sustainability Excellence and support the Quality Plans with your respective Contract Manufacturers.
Collaboration is of the essence in this role, and you will work closely with many other parts of the company, for example, quality, supply chain, procurement, finance & innovation as well as external partners.
You will be responsible for budget follow-up, preparation and long-term planning as well as the executing of strategic plans for Operations, securing annual plans and targets are met.
More fun things you will do:
Relationship Management and Supplier Development
Manage agreements, from their creation through to their execution
Identify and lead improvement projects
Lead Cost Competitiveness Planning as well as Sustainability Improvement Plans
Coordinate activities and projects between Oatly and Contract Manufacturers
Support and ensure that day-to-day issues are being solved or escalated
Coordinate and support control/audit execution of procedures
In this role you will report to the Contract Manufacturing Director EMEA and the position is placed in Malmö, Sweden (with the possibility to work partly remotely).It's a temporary position starting (hopefully) on the 1st of September 2024 and running for one year until the same date in 2025.
WHO YOU ARE:
Besides having a strategic mindset with a hands-on approach and being a highly skilled professional with relevant business acumen, we also hope that you are a genuine team player. Collaboration is in your nature, and you easily establish relations with colleagues and external partners. You dare to try different things but are also happy to admit failure and learn more. You enjoy the mix of strategic development with relevant long-term planning and operational day-to-day issues to be resolved with other functions, securing our oat products on the market every day!
Social competence and ability to establish sound relationships with others
Strong Business Acumen
Strategic mindset with a hands-on approach
Relevant studies within Business, Production or Logistics
Strong in communication with high integrity
Systematic, analytical, accurate and structured with sustainable values
Improvement-driven and focused on delivering on goals
Both externally and internally focused with the ability to navigate the bigger picture
Agile and adaptable
We hope to see that you check the following boxes:
A couple of years of work experience within Operations; Supply Chain, Production, Contract Manufacturing or project management within Food/liquid food industry in an international business environment
Higher education, preferably within business economics, project management, engineering or comparable working experience
IT competence (MS Office, ERP, BI-system)
Fluent in English
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than the 8th of May.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly XXX
