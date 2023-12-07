Contract Manager, Process industries, PMO, Sweden
2023-12-07
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach, net sales of 24 BSEK and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Process Industries
AFRY support global process industry in Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Biobased solutions and biorefining, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverage as well as other process industries. Our global presence makes us the ideal partner when global top-level process technology knowhow combined with local presence is required.
AFRY has offices in over 90 locations in Sweden, with the Process Industries division having close to 1000 team players in nearly 40 of these locations.
Job Description
AFRY's stated commitment to the Process Industry gives us opportunities to recruit further, we have many interesting projects and assignments ahead of us. In the Process Industries Sweden business area, we have all the disciplines and technical expertise required to run EPCM projects in the process industry. This gives us a broad competence to use towards our customers and opportunities to take on larger internal projects.
Project Management Office (PMO) is today a team of 50 wonderful colleagues based all over the country. We run and support our organization with project management, planning, document control, financial follow-up, purchasing, engineering management and construction management in projects.
AFRY is now recruiting a Contract Manager in order to increase our ability to perform large multidisciplinary projects within the Process Industry.
The Contract Manager is responsible to support and advise the Project Manager in all contract related issues and guide the project team in contract administration, change- and claim management as well as risk management.
Main responsibilities:
Establish and implement, jointly with the Project Manager and the Project Sponsor, the project commercial strategy towards the Client, partner(s) and suppliers/contractors
Establish and implement an effective administration of the contracts
Participate in project meetings and any forum which may detect or review early warning indications of problems and/or delays
Review regularly the scope of work to detect any scope variation
Liaise with the legal function on all matters requiring their involvement including the reporting of all claims according to the AFRY rules
Organize regularly or upon request risk assessments to update the risk provision of the project in accordance with the AFRY risk management policy and instructions
Support the PM in the compilation of the monthly project report
Provide the Project Manager with a regular update of the "lessons learned" and contribute to the project closure report
You report to Project Manager and in the line organisation you report to Section Manager for Procurement.
Qualifications
We see that you should have a documented experience in contract management in relevant industry for at least 3 years.
A bachelor's degree in business, law, contract management is required. Additional professional certification is beneficial.
A strong understanding of contract law and its applications is essential. Contract Managers should be familiar with legal terminology, contract drafting, and negotiation.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills are vital. Contract Managers need to articulate complex contract terms and conditions clearly and effectively.
Contract Managers engaging in negotiations with vendors, clients, and other parties. Strong negotiation skills are important to ensure favorable terms.
The ability to analyze contracts, assess risks, and make informed decisions is critical. Contract Managers must be detail-oriented and capable of identifying potential issues.
You're driven, proactive with a strong ability to work independently and collaboratively with colleagues. The role also demands precision and structured work.
You have a strong business attitude, as our relationships, both internally and externally, are built on close collaboration and good relations.
For this role, you must you need to have good computer skills and experience working with the programs in Office 365.
Driver's license required for travel and client visits, and fluency in both spoken and written Swedish and English is essential.
Additional Information
We are offering you:
Fixed salary and CBA - collective (bargaining) agreement.
Generous candidate portal where you can view all our benefits.
Educational opportunities provided, through AFRY Academy: Our in-house educational platform for enhancing knowledge and skills development.
Club AFRY - Our staff club with opportunities for cultural and sports events, book clubs, cabin rentals, yoga, ski trips, and more.
You will also receive:
Flexible work environment with freedom and responsibility, recognizing that everyone's lives are unique, and emphasizing the importance of a healthy work-life balance.
Position in a stable company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. You will work in a stimulating global environment with pleasant co-workers and team's full support.
Variety of interesting tasks and great opportunities to deepen your expertise in a specific field or widen your knowledge to new areas, according to your own interests. We support your career development and professional growth.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do, from the solutions that we create to how we strike a healthy work life balance. We do this with a higher purpose, to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. That's how we're making future.
With our strong engineering heritage and expertise across multiple industries, we are uniquely positioned to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges. But what makes us unique is how we do things, what's behind our solutions as well as our culture. https://afry.com/en/about-us
Contact:
To hear more about this position please contact Anders Patriksson, Section manager Procurement: anders.patriksson@afry.com
