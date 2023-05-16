Contract Manager
2023-05-16
HVDC is looking for a Contract Manager, will be part of Power Grids, Grid Integration (PGGI) business based in Sweden.
Responsible for all aspects of contract management from tendering to the final execution, keeping to internal standard procedures and current market trends to attract new business.
Do you enjoy working in teams to enhance their performance through your competence? Are you looking for a position, where you can work and interface with various business and project disciplines and work as a part of a Contract Management team? If so, we look forward to receiving your application and don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Power your career with Hitachi Energy and help us create a greener, more sustainable world. Together, we can make a difference.
Your responsibilities
Provide Contract Management support and guidance to the Tender, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Procurement teams in close collaboration between the Contract Management and Tender/Legal/SCM functions, with pragmatic and business-oriented approach.
Ensure that, for your assigned portfolio of specific project(s) (whether in back-office or at the site), all requests for quotation packages and the subsequent signed subcontracts do follow contract and claim management methodologies in accordance with the applicable procedures.
Provide guidance and leadership on contract related matters to cross functional business team members.
Support procurement teams in setting up and negotiating agreements/frame agreements with key subcontractors and suppliers.
In collaboration with the procurement teams, develop subcontract strategy based on Hitachi Energy policies, customer requirements, feedback and lessons learned, and drive this strategy side by side the project management team during the execution.
Identify the clients' contract baseline (including main terms and conditions, specifications, drawings, budget estimate, time schedule), and highlights areas of opportunities and potential risk.
Flow down the main contract baseline to the assigned subcontract packages and draft all relevant documents (special terms and conditions, scope of work, time schedule, bill of quantities, payment terms, securities, document templates etc.), making sure to apply the developed subcontract strategy.
Ensure timely and accurate execution of commercial aspects in portfolio of contracts / subcontracts (i.e. notifications, payments, claims, variation orders, warranties, provisions, guarantees, etc.).
Manage the subcontract end of life period and ensure that all parties to the subcontract have fulfilled their contractual obligations and there are no responsibilities outstanding.
Support and align with Hitachi Energy Legal in handling formal dispute resolution, litigation and arbitration proceedings.
Seek advice from Hitachi Energy Legal function to draft, negotiate and finalize subcontract/supply agreements during the Sales and Project Execution phases, in accordance with the applicable processes and guidelines.
Seek to improve processes and document templates.
Identify "lessons learned" and ensure communication to the projects team for current and future tenders and projects.
Living Hitachis Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Fluently capable of communicating and negotiating in English. Any further language is a plus.
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Quantity Surveying, Business Administration, Economics or Law is desirable.
Proven contract and SCM experience, ideally in EPC power generation, substations, converter stations, grid integration, transmission or similar industrial plants (with emphasis on civil and electrical installations subcontracting/SCM support), drafting and administration of varying sizes and types of contractual agreements e.g., subcontracts agreements, purchase orders and frame agreements.
Solid experience in change management, claim management and contract-related legal issues and the associated risks/opportunities in the relevant areas of responsibility during SCM cycle, tender stage and/or project execution stage.
Ability to interface with several project and functional stakeholders, customers and subcontractors in all matters related to contracts and projects, including those related to the review and process of changes.
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before of 31st of May! Don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Mohamed Amer, mohamed.amer@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Mohamed Amer, mohamed.amer@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Petra Berggren, petra.berggren@hitachienergy.com
